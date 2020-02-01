Budget 2020: A Sharing Economy is a Caring Economy

Over the last few years, we’ve seen a major shift in consumption patterns driven largely by economic constraints, but also by psychological and emotional factors.

By Mohit Hira

In 2011, Airtel released a campaign that leveraged an earlier insight by its advertising agency, JWT, to create what would become among the most memorable (and needle-moving) campaigns of recent times – ‘har ek friend zaroori hota hai’. Ironically, the campaign was created by Taproot, another of Airtel’s agencies and, is as well known, rival agencies aren’t usually friends.

But what does this have to do with the shared economy and this year’s Union Budget? Read on and the dots will connect themselves.

A young India, starting in the midst of the last decade, showed a remarkable willingness to share many things: innocuously beginning with their Wi-Fi and subscription passwords (the ‘jo tera hai woh mera hai’ school of thinking) and progressing to much more, including technology game-changers such as the cloud for data storage, aggregated pooling of talent to create AI and ML-driven solutions, etc. Over the last few years, we’ve seen a major shift in consumption patterns driven largely by economic constraints, but also by psychological and emotional factors. From a people who used to save every rupee, we’ve moved to a credit-card-led spending consumer class – and this pattern of spending is likely to increase with the lowered taxes announced in this year’s Union Budget for salaried employees and for ESOP-holding startup employees. From a middle class that was acquisitive in its asset build-up, we’re seeing a younger workforce shun possessiveness. And while it may be convenient and over-simplistic to blame Uber, Ola and their tribe for the drop in car sales, the fact is that a growing number of Indians prefer sharing their rides because it’s convenient (despite the travails of having to tolerate surly, uncooperative cabbies and their filthy cars). It doesn’t just stop there: clothes and furniture can be rented, office and living spaces can be shared – ‘co’ is the prefix that prevails – and an EY study last year pegged the size of the ‘sharing economy’ growing to $ 19.25 billion over the next five years. Maruti Suzuki’s revenue is approx. $ 12 billion, so that should give you an idea of where we’re headed.

Now, enter ‘Thalinomics’ which appears to have become the trending buzzword after the presentation of the Economic Survey on the last day of January 2020. If you go beyond the quibbling of the cost of thalis in different states, there’s another interesting facet to this: most restaurants that serve thalis forbid its patrons from sharing them. And yet, the thali is the most convenient Indian dish (or conglomeration of dishes) that can be shared by two or more people.

So, if one were to extend the metaphor of the thali, imagine the circular stainless steel vessel as a platform for a bunch of Small and Medium Enterprises (who seem to have received much-needed stimuli in this Budget) – and the neatly arranged bowls rubbing shoulders with each other and sharing a common space, waiting to be consumed. Imagine, too, for a moment that there is not one but several hungry consumers salivating at the sight of its contents (veg or non-veg doesn’t matter).

We are a people who have been inherently frugal and will not waste anything, especially food: at the two private universities where my children are undergraduate students (OP Jindal Global University and Ashoka University) – and indeed at institutions like ISB, etc – there is a sign at their cafeterias that mention the amount of food consumed and wasted the previous day, thus driving home a reminder that there remains an India that is deprived and hungry for more.

Now, one can look at this as a depressing reminder or an opportunity to serve: for young entrepreneurs, startup founders and the student community entering the workforce, this year’s Budget makes three critical points in its focal areas that should matter and inspire: the Finance Minister promised to create an aspirational India via economic development and a caring society that will, hopefully, make living easier for all Indians. Now, one can be sceptical and dismiss this as yet another set of hollow promises or suspend disbelief and seek out ways in which to contribute.

The fact is that much if this can happen if we break down self-created siloes and open ourselves up to the basic tenets of a shared economy: instead of creating multiple and duplicate projects/businesses, imagine a scenario where we choose to collaborate before we compete for the larger good of catapulting India from the fifth largest economy to the fourth, the third and so on. Can we be a China that is more caring, more transparent, more globally acceptable? Can we be that friend who will be zaroori to every other global economic superpower?

And at the risk of being idealistic, can our accusative politicians seriously listen to the real worries of their electorate and collaborate together to make Mera Bharat Mahan again? After all, to care is to share, isn’t it?

(Mohit Hira is an independent brand and marketing strategy consultant and an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at YourNest Venture Capital)

