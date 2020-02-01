Budget 2020: A case for easing the compliances for senior citizens

India Budget 2020 expectations: Everyone would agree that taxpayers who are senior citizens today have contributed much to the country during their working years.

Budget 2020 India expectations: An economic slowdown, which is being seen as worse than expected, has been a major concern for the Modi 2.0 government. Although some steps have been taken towards bringing the economy back on track, however the journey is long fetched.

With the Budget 2020 barely one day away, one group which is not being spoken about much are the ‘senior citizens’ who are facing a dual impact of falling interest rates on their savings on one side and rising costs on the other side. For tax purposes, senior citizens are defined as individuals who are above 60 years of age or who attain the age of 60 years at any time during the financial year.

Everyone would agree that taxpayers who are senior citizens today have contributed much to the country during their working years. There is also an increasing trend wherein retired taxpayers are now playing a second innings in their professional lives by taking up roles as advisors, consultants, etc and sharing their rich experience with the new generations. It is only a fair expectation that at this stage in their lives, the government takes care of this segment of very important taxpayers.

Easing tax compliances for senior citizens

It is hoped that apart from the reduction of overall tax burden for senior citizens, the forthcoming Budget would also bring in measures to improve ease of tax compliances for senior citizens. This is owing to the fact that at that age, an individual may not have the capability or resources to understand the complex tax regulations or may not be able to handle the technological requirements around various tax compliances. Considering the above, the government may consider providing some relaxation on the compliance front to this class of taxpayers as discussed below.

Advance tax related compliances

The tax laws currently provide a relaxation from the ‘advance tax’ related compliances to senior citizens who are tax ‘Resident’ in India and who do not have any income from business or profession. This provision may be amended to extend the benefit to senior citizens earning professional income also, in order to remove hassle paying advance tax four times in a year. Instead, the tax can be paid on professional income also only once via self-assessment route after computing the final tax liability for the financial year. This will also help them to manage their cash flows better and utilize their money for their personal means during the whole of the year.

The government may also consider including non-resident senior citizens from applicability of the advance tax related provisions. It is important to note that such non-resident senior citizens may have investments or sources of income in India which are already subject to tax deduction at source. Therefore, the government is already collecting a portion of tax. Accordingly, the non-residents may pay balance tax once the tax computation is finalized and at the time of filing the tax return.

Applicability of TDS on interest on Fixed Deposits

The government may consider to relax or abolish the applicability of provisions of tax deduction at source (TDS) in case of senior citizens, especially on interest income earned on fixed deposits with banks. Currently, the tax law states that the TDS is applicable if amount of interest earned from aforementioned sources exceeds INR 50,000 during any financial year. Alternatively, a senior citizen can submit Form 15G or Form 15H (a declaration form stating annual income below the minimum threshold limit) to avoid such deduction of TDS. However, it become a task for such senior people to understand, fill such forms and then submit the same with the bank. Owing to this, the government may consider exempting this category of incomes from TDS provisions, and consequentially also eliminate the aforementioned requirement of filing the form to avoid hardships to the such senior citizens.

Relaxation in other tax provisions

In addition to this, it is important to note here that other provisions like taxability of rental income, capital gains, etc. as applicable to regular taxpayers continue to apply to senior citizens as well. This carries an underlying assumption that senior citizens also have a sound understanding of the tax provisions relating to such incomes and are

able to meet the requirements despite amendments brought in by various Budgets. The government may consider certain provisions where senior citizens are eligible for a different treatment. For example, senior citizens may be excluded from levy of long term capital gains on equities/ equity mutual funds as determining the capital gains taking into account the grandfathering provision entails complex calculations. Similarly, the requirement to comply with the TDS provisions on sale of property by an individual may also be relaxed for senior citizens, as it will be difficult for them to compute the amount of correct taxes to be deducted, accurately follow the process of deposit of these deducted taxes and lastly, the tedious job of filing the Form 26QB & downloading of Form 16B from the taxman website to provide to the seller.

Prefilled tax return form ITR 2

The government has provided facility of pre-filled online tax return forms for all individuals required to file Income Tax Return (ITR) form – 1 & 4. However, no such facility is available in case one is required to file an ITR form – 2, which may be applicable on senior citizens. In fact, it is further expected that more simplified tax return filing forms should be introduced for the senior citizen taxpayers.

Applicability of E-assessment provisions to senior citizens

The recently introduced E-assessment facility has been welcomed well by taxpayers as it ends the interaction with the officer and will help avoid harassment. However, the complexity related to operation of the modern-day online technology may still pose a challenge for a senior citizen, in case his return is selected for scrutiny. Thus, the government can think of introducing some further facilities for the senior citizen class to resolve this matter, wherein they may be given an option to select normal assessment process.

To sum up, it is hoped that the government introduces some measures to make compliances easy for the senior citizens who look forward to spend a comfortable life post their retirement.

(Writer is Akhil Chandna, Director – Grant Thornton India LLP, with inputs from CA Rajat Trivedi. Views are personal)