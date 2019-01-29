Budget 2019 wishlist: Make education affordable to students

Experts Opinion on Union Budget 2019

By Rohit Manglik

Budget 2019 Expert Opinion on Budget Expectations: The interim Budget 2019 is around the corner and will be the last one by the Modi government before the Centre goes for general elections. Over the past few years, the government has taken a slew of initiatives to provide a thrust to businesses. This is reflected in improvement in India’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings. Besides big corporates, the role of SMEs cannot be underestimated in driving the Indian economy. Three major steps including increased fund allocation, revision of the definition of MSMEs and a focus on formalising the sector besides increase in tax deduction limit under section 80C can be a game -changer for the sector.

In the education sector, the interim budget 2019 needs to address some important components of the education sector. Undoubtedly, lowering the GST rates from an existing 18% to expected 5% will make education affordable to students. There is an urgent need to allocate a bigger spending, especially to school education which is a building block to an individual’s career. As reflected by recent ASER report, quality of education continues to be a major challenge for Indian economy.

This calls for a need of urgent reforms and undertaking teaching quality improvement practices like merit-based faculty selection, transparent measures for the recruitment, allotment and transfers of teachers, provision for proper teacher training along with higher pay and administrative incentives. Sufficient Incentives also need to be provided to encourage research in all disciplines and for augmenting the technical capacity of the central educational institutions like NCERT, NUEPA, IGNOU and many more.

The interim budget 2019 is likely to pave the way for the first allocation for the scheme known as the Samagra Shiksha scheme. The salient feature of the scheme is that gives flexibility to states in choosing which components to prioritise based on their need. It is certainly a great start. However, it will be too early to comment on its impact. Emerging Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Realty etc. have disrupted the education sector and it is undeniable that they will continue to have a profound impact on the education. Hence, there is a need of an enabling ecosystem to usher in make a smooth transition from the ‘blackboard’ to the ‘digital board.’

(The author is CEO, EduGorilla. Views expressed are the author’s own.)