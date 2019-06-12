Budget 2019: Will stock markets see pre-budget rally?

By: |
Published: June 12, 2019 1:54:13 PM

Union Budget 2019 India: With less than a month remaining for full budget presentation for FY20 on July 5, the stock market analysts hold a divided opinion on a possible pre-budget market rally.

Budget 2019, Union Budget 2019 India, Budget 2019 India, Budget 2019-20Union Budget 2019 India: A section believes that a rally is on the cards as the domestic stock markets are already behind the global peers, even after strong electoral results.

Union Budget 2019 India: With less than a month remaining for full budget presentation for FY20 on July 5, the stock market analysts hold a divided opinion on a possible pre-budget market rally. A section believes that a rally is on cards as the domestic stock markets are already behind the global peers, even after strong electoral results. “Markets are set up well for a Pre Budget rally. Most global markets have rallied over the last 10 days. India has lagged behind despite a strong electoral verdict, a good MPC policy and strong global cues. This has mainly been due to the brewing NBFC Crisis and newsflow around DHFL,” independent investment advisor Sandip Sabharwal told Financial Express Online. The investors however should be able to get over this and start participating now given the global outlook, he also said.

On the other hand, a few are not hopeful of a pre-budget rally in run up to July 5. In fact, the markets may behave weak in the coming days, technical analyst Milan Vaishnav told Financial Express Online.  “I do not expect a major pre-budget rally to happen. While heading to general election results and having seen the BJP retaining a strong government at the center, I feel that the bulk of the expectations have been discounted for and no major up move should happen before the budget. On the other hand, in fact, Markets are showing some explicit signs of fatigue,” he said.

Also read: Budget 2019: Farm crisis biggest challenge for FM Nirmala Sitharaman, but her maiden Budget may not solve it

The fractured market breadth, failure to confirm the attempted breakout by NIFTY despite marking incremental highs, persistent bearish divergences against the lead indicators, among others rather point towards some prolonged consolidation move in the stock markets, he added.

Meanwhile, Sensex has surged nearly 2 per cent since the start of May, and scaled an all-time high of 40,308 on June 3.

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2019
  3. Budget 2019: Will stock markets see pre-budget rally?
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop