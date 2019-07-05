Budget 2019 provides strength to the poor, promises better future to the youth: PM Modi

Budget 2019-20: While calling it a great budget, Modi said that Budget 2019 would provide a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of the country.

Union Budget 2019 India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised Union Budget 2019, calling it one that will help the country prosper and empower the citizens. Budget 2019 was tabled by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in both houses of the Parliament on Friday.

“Ye desh ko samridh aur jan jan ko samarth banane wala budget hai. Is budget se gareeb ko bal milega. yuva ko behtar kal milega. (This is a budget that will make the country prosperous and every citizen capable. This budget will provide strength to the poor, and a better tomorrow to the youth),” Modi said in a address on Friday.

In a televised address after the Union Budget was tabled in Parliament, Modi said the policies of the government will empower the downtrodden and turn them into a “power house” for the development of the country. While calling it a great budget, Modi said that Budget 2019 would provide a roadmap to transform the agriculture sector of the country.

In her budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government would invest heavily in the agriculture infrastructure. She also said that private entrepreneurship for value addition in farm sector would be supported.

In the first Budget of the Modi government after it was elected for a second term, Sitharaman said the government proposes Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to address critical infrastructure gap in fisheries sector.

Modi termed Budget 2019 as a ‘green budget’ and said that it focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy.

PM Modi also praised the 59-year-old Sitharaman’s efforts to simplify the taxation system. The FM proposed an additional tax deduction of Rs 1.50 lakh on interest paid on home loans taken up to March 2020.