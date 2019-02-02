Budget 2019: Will private investors take the baton from an exhausted govt?

The ‘twin-balance sheet problem’ has, however, been a legacy worse than it imagined and could have done better in handling.

By KG NARENDRANATH

Having run prolonged laps straining its not-so-athletic muscles, the government—the public-sector to be precise—is desperate to pass the growth baton to the elusive private investor and expects her to run in a fine spurt. But is the last-lap sprinter finally there with the required bout of energy and doggedness? Not everyone would wager a bet on this.

Low oil prices were a big enabler for the Narendra Modi government well past the half-way mark, as it bolstered its fiscal prowess when it was most needed. While public consumption spending strengthened, off-budget capex exceeded the budgeted variety. States pitched in too.

The ‘twin-balance sheet problem’ has, however, been a legacy worse than it imagined and could have done better in handling. Demonetisation turned out to be an impetuous decision—it hit an already-faltering growth engine hard and dealt a body blow to employment-intensive industries; the GST hasn’t yielded quick dividends either due to its haphazard roll-out and design deficiencies.

In late November 2018, the CSO came out with the back-series data corresponding to adoption of 2011-12 as the base year to compute the national income. It employed new, globally-compatible, not-necessarily-uniform methodologies to deduce real growth in each segment of the economy, diversified the sourcing of data and better captured the unorganised sector, in the process altering the growth narrative.

So the annual real GDP growth rate for the nine years between 2005-06 and 2013-14 (all UPA years) now stands at just 6.7% (against 7.5% in the old series and an even higher about 8% seen by a government panel earlier), versus 7.7% recorded in the first four years of the NDA. Though the CSO move came in handy for the Modi government to counter criticism of sub-UPA growth, it turns out that use of different deflators across data points itself was sufficient to cause the entire difference in the estimates of real GDP under the old and new series (nominal GDP estimates under the two series hardly differ). One assumes the new-series data is consistent in approach across sectors and the years, given the schism in the NSC/CSO.

Of the current economic situation, on the positive side is the estimated investment-GDP ratio of 32.9% for 2018-19 (the highest since 2012-13 and higher than the 30-31% range since Modi took over), signalling the commencement of a private investment cycle. Spare capacities are getting used up in many sectors including consumer durables, auto, cement and steel and a pick-up in electricity/coal demand is being reported. Also, NPA ratio of PSBs, though still very high at 10.3%, is set to fall for the first time in about a decade in 2018-19.

However, a sharp sequential decline in new project announcements since the March 2018 quarter (as reported by CMIE) defies the optimism. The decline was across-the-board and a steep 55% (to just Rs 1 lakh crore, a 14-year low) in the December quarter from the year-ago level.

Another source of worry is falling share of private consumption (PC), the largest pillar of the economy—as per CSO’s advance estimate, in 2018-19, PC will be 55.4% of GDP, its lowest share since 2011-12 (55.1%). The possibility of softer interest rates (retail inflation is projected to be within the benign range of 2.7-3.2% in H2FY19) and a potential rise in farm realisations (thanks to agri packages) could revive private consumption. While low oil prices could occur by lucky chance, the fiscal pressures of the general government will likely remain and make growth pick-up in 2018-19 gradual.