Budget 2019: Will NPS withdrawal on maturity get EEE status in the upcoming budget?

Budget 2019-20: Budget 2019 gives an opportunity to make NPS EEE as proposed by the Union Cabinet.

Union Budget 2019 India: Both new and existing investors of NPS would be keenly watching the Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2019 speech for her to propose that the withdrawals from the scheme on maturity will be tax exempt. Although NPS has its unique advantage of being the lowest cost retirement focused investment, the taxation of the corpus remains a hindrance for many potential investors of the scheme.

ALSO READ | Union Budget 2019 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at North Block; to present historic Union Budget India today

Currently, one can withdraw a maximum of 60 per cent of the corpus on maturity i.e. at age 60. On the balance, NPS subscriber has to compulsorily buy an annuity from a life insurance company. Of the 60 per cent withdrawal amount, only 40 per cent is tax-exempt while the balance 20 per cent becomes taxable in the year of receipt.

Watch FE Explained video: What is Union Budget?

However, in December 2018, the Union Cabinet had approved that the entire 60 per cent that can be withdrawn on maturity will be tax-free. So, instead of partial taxation on the corpus on maturity, the entire withdrawn amount of the corpus was proposed to be tax-exempt. As far as maturity corpus was concerned, this Cabinet move proposed to make NPS a EEE investment, the annuity i.e pension on the balance 40 per cent was, however, subject to tax as per one’s income slab in the year of receipt.

The cabinet decision still remained in abeyance as it was to be notified by the government. Budget 2019 gives an opportunity to clear the air and make NPS EEE as proposed by the Union Cabinet.

There were other steps cleared by the Union Cabinet as well such as increasing the government’s contribution from 10 to 14 per cent in the case of central government employees etc. They were notified by the government in Jan 2019. Now, it remains to be seen if NPS gets the EEE status and what other steps the Budget 2019 has in store to make NPS more attractive to investors.