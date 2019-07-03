Budget 2019: Will Nirmala Sitharaman propose fiscal stimulus to tackle slowdown?

Union Budget 2019 India: With total public sector borrowing nearing 9 per cent of GDP, the household financial savings are being virtually sucked up by it, Sajjid CHinoy said.

Union Budget 2019 India: Amid ongoing slowdown and limited transmission of monetary policy transmission in the economy, the discussions are on whether Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announce a fiscal stimulus this budget or not. However, it seems difficult to happen in this budget, as fiscal stimulus would hurt monetary transmission all the more, wrote Sajjid Chinoy, Chief India Economist, JP Morgan in The Indian Express. With total public sector borrowing nearing 9 per cent of GDP, the household financial savings are being virtually sucked up by it, he added.

It had resulted in steepening of the bond yield curve, pushing up corporate bond spreads given the size of quasi-sovereign-issuance, he noted. The same has also pushed up the rates of the small savings so as to attract adequate flows to finance off-balance sheet borrowing, he opined. So, the monetary policy transmission may come under further transmission against such a backdrop, if the fiscal deficit expands and bond yields harden, he also said. So, this makes the rationale of fiscal expansion counter-productive, he expressed.

So, what’s the way out? Sajid Chinoy suggests a path which was followed by the Modi government. “Last year, the government achieved about 0.5 per cent of GDP in asset sales. What if the government stuck to its deficit target of 3.4 per cent of GDP, but aggressively targeted asset sales of 1 per cent of GDP, both through a combination of strategic disinvestment and re-cycling existing infrastructure assets?”, he wrote. It would ensure that the deficit remains as the previous year and the fiscal policy effective turns to be expansionary, he also said, adding this is possible because the revenues raised through asset sales are not contractionary such as taxes and duties.