Budget 2019: Will markets sing Modi’s tune? Takeaways for stock market, retail, institutional investors

By: | Updated: February 2, 2019 1:08 PM

India Union Budget 2019: Even as the Narendra Modi-government announced various tax relief for farmers and middle-class in Budget 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, stock market experts point out that budget has struck a fair balance between populist measures, and fiscal discipline.

Modi rally today liveBudget 2019-20: Stock market experts point out that budget has struck a fair balance between populist measures, and fiscal discipline, ahead of Lok Sabha Polls.

Budget 2019: Even as the Narendra Modi-government announced various tax relief for farmers and middle-class in Budget 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, stock market experts point out that budget has struck a fair balance between populist measures, and fiscal discipline. “Government has  eschewed populist  impulses in an election year & has admirably arrested the slippage in fiscal deficit to just 3.4% of GDP for FY19. The Budget provides a massive boost to the primary engine of growth i.e. domestic consumption through income tax sops for nearly 30 million low-income taxpayers and 120 million marginal farmers,” Ajay Bodke, CEO Prabhudas Lilladher PMS said in  note. 

Also read: Budget 2019: Stock market sentiment to be upbeat on consumption boost, tax relief; top sectors to bet

According to Alok Singh of BOI-AXA Investment Managers, there is a clear balance between boosting the economy by consumption and supporting that consumption while at the same time trying to be as fiscally prudent as one can be in the present environment. “One needs to look at the implications of this on the broader markets; I think all consumer focused segments will be boosted. We are also seeing a trend in the corporate lenders where balance sheets are getting repaired, we saw a couple of banks moving out of PCA yesterday. I think that all this will give a lot of impetus to the market,” Alok Singh of BOI-AXA Investment Managers told in a note to Financial Express Online. The upcoming monetary policy meeting should be guiding force for the fixed income market, Singh added. “We believe that the RBI may go on the accommodative side, which will further fuel consumption,” he said. 

Sharing his view on the impact of Budget on stock market, technical analyst Milan Vaishnav noted that severe volatile moves were witnessed in the markets just like any other Budget day, he believes that the moves in the markets will be broadly guided by technical parameters. “Despite euphoric move after the speech, NIFTY did not move past the critical resistance area of 10950,”Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA, Consulting Technical Analyst, Gemstone Equity Research & Advisory Services told Financial Express Online. Once the overall Budget is digested the markets, it is set to react positively to it, he said.  “We will eventually see the NIFTY moving past the 10950 mark and testing 11200-11300 zones by elections,” he noted.

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2019
  3. Budget 2019: Will markets sing Modi’s tune? Takeaways for stock market, retail, institutional investors
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition