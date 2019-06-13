Budget 2019: Will income tax slabs and rates for individual taxpayers be revised in FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden budget?

By: |
Published: June 13, 2019 11:29:01 AM

The Union Budget 2019 is going to be presented soon and with this there are expectations galore that some tax relief must be given to the common man. However, will that happen?

Budget 2019, income tax, Union Budget 2019 India, Budget 2019 India, Budget 2019-20, income tax exemption, income tax exemption limit, income tax exemption limit for ay 2020-21, income tax slab, modi 2.0, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2019 India: Industry body ASSOCHAM has sought the basic exemption limit for an individual income tax payee to be raised to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2.50 lakh at present.

The Union Budget 2019 is going to be presented soon, and with this all eyes are now set on the newly-appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden budget. Will the basic exemption limit for individual taxpayers be raised or will there be some changes in the income tax slabs and rates? Will the 80C limit be increased or something more will be done for senior citizens? There are expectations galore and everyone – ranging from salaried persons to senior citizens – is sharing his budget wishes with the Modi government.

In its pre-Budget memorandum to the government, industry body ASSOCHAM, for instance, has sought the basic exemption limit for an individual income tax payee to be raised to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2.50 lakh at present, in the backdrop of the inflationary impact over the years. However, is this possible, given the fact that relief under Section 87A has already been extended in the Interim Budget 2019, making annual income up to Rs 5 lakh tax-free? Here’s what tax experts say.

“The government has always targeted to increase the tax base of the country and this is evident from a huge jump in filing of return by 130% from FY 2013-14 to FY 2017-18. As per the existing tax provision applicable for AY 2020-21, individuals having taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh are allowed to claim rebate under Section 87A up to their actual tax liability. However, such taxpayers are required to file their income tax return. Increasing basic slab rates from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh would defeat the very purpose of the government to increase the tax base because then there will be no requirement to file the income tax returns by persons having income up to Rs 5 lakh,” says Gopal Bohra, Partner, N.A Shah Associates LLP.

For AY 2018-19, approximately 6.05 crore individuals have filed their tax return, out of which approximately 4.58 crore individuals have filed return of income declaring income up to Rs 5 lakh. Thus, the increase in the basic exemption limit from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will result into reduction in individual tax filer by approximately 75%, which may not go with the aim of Narendra Modi’s government of ‘lower income tax rates and more taxpayers’.

“The government, thus, may consider widening the 10% tax slab up to Rs 10 lakh, 20% tax slab up to Rs 15 lakh and 30% tax slab beyond Rs 15 lakh. This will increase the disposable income in the hands of individual taxpayer and at the same time they will remain in the tax base and continue to file their income tax return,” says Bohra.

Some other tax experts also believe that increasing the threshold limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh seems highly unlikely in the current scenario.

“The target for Direct Tax Collections has been set very high for this year and it is highly unlikely that the Income Tax Department will be able to achieve this target. Considering the fact that the collections will fall short of the expectations, it is highly unlikely that the government will be able to increase the threshold limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh,” says CA Karan Batra, Founder & CEO of CharteredClub.com .

Thus, while some small changes can be expected on the income tax front in the upcoming Union Budget 2019 or salaried persons may be given some relief in one form or the other, tax experts are not hoping for an increase in the basic exemption limit for individual taxpayers.

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2019
  3. Budget 2019: Will income tax slabs and rates for individual taxpayers be revised in FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden budget?
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop