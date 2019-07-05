Budget 2019: Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden budget bring any cheer for salaried taxpayers?

Budget 2019-20: Enhance the 80C deduction limit from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Union Budget 2019 India: In 2014, when this government took over the rein of the country in its previous term, it indeed cheered the taxpayers by raising the basic exemption limit by Rs 50,000 and also enhanced the 80C deduction cap by Rs 50,000. Even in the last Interim Budget, which it presented earlier in Feburary 2019, the salaried class was not ignored when it raised the standard deduction from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and also increased the tax rebate so as to relieve all those from paying any tax, whose taxable income was up to Rs 5 lakh. As a consequence, as on today, a salaried individual earning up to Rs 7 lakh and who is fully utilizing the 80C deduction, has to pay no tax. Even doing away with the notional taxation of the 2nd self-occupied house benefited most to the salaried class as many of them due to their jobs had to invest in another house – one for themselves and another for their parents.

ALSO READ | Union Budget 2019 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at North Block; to present historic Union Budget India today

Now, with this government coming back into power with a stronger mandate, it has really elevated the expectations of the middle class from this Budget. But the biggest challenge it has is the need of more revenue to spend on the weaker section of the society and also to keep the fiscal deficit under check. During its last term, it indeed focused on expanding the tax base and it also succeeded to a greater extent as is evident with the number of tax filers exceeding 6.5 crore.

Watch FE Explained video: What is Union Budget?

Yet the increase in tax collections has not been in the same proportion. Lower GDP growth, global slowdown, looming trade wars and geo-political tensions etc. are also dampening the mood. Still the government will do its best to cheer up the mood by putting more money in the hands of tax payers which will help to lift the consumption in the economy to some extent. Some of things that can be done in this Budget are:

# The basic exemption limit may be raised by Rs 50,000, including for the senior citizens. Women taxpayers too may be given higher basic emeption.

# Enhance the 80C deduction limit from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.

# Increase the deduction for interest on housing loan for self-occupied properties from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Even the cap of set off of loss for let out properties should be done away with.

# Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) exemption presently available twice in a block of 4 years be allowed every year and even international destination and boarding and lodging expenses too be made eligible to allow exemption.

# One-time taxation for ESOP benefit at the time of sale of shares as used to prevail until 2004-05 be brought back.

# 80TTA deduction be raised to Rs 20,000 and fixed deposit interest too be made eligible for exemption.

# The government had announced earlier raising the lump sum withdrawal from NPS exemption limit from 40% to 60% and thereby bringing the NPS scheme at exempt exempt exempt status, at par with other retiral scheme such as Provident Fund etc. Further, government employees’ own contribution to Tier II NPS account with a lock-in period of 3 years was also announced to be eligible for a deduction under section 80C. This benefit may also get extended to private employees and necessary changes may get introduced in the Budget to give effect to these announcements.

These proposals will do result in reduction of revenue. The government may, therefore, restrict the benefit of the above proposals to those having income up to, say, Rs 10/ 20 lakh. It may also expand the base of taxing long-term capital gains on equity which it introduced last year. Further, even the dividend exemption limit may be brought down from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

With GST maturing going forward and further tightening of compliances, the government should be able to improve its tax collections to strike the balance.