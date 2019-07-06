Budget 2019: Why move to hike public shareholding limit to 35% would test promoters

Union Budget 2019: Market experts claim that measures for the debt market are very positive. A big takeaway in this Budget is the bid to attract FPIs to India’s debt market.

Budget 2019-20: In her maiden Budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several measures to boost investments and broaden markets. While many were directed towards making life easy for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), a measure that will have a significant bearing on equities is the proposed increase in public shareholding limit from 25% to 35% in listed companies – if implemented by markets regulator Sebi.

If implemented, the move could lead to a deluge of promoter stake sales. Explains Vivek Gupta, partner and national head – M&A/PE Tax, KPMG India, “If it is made applicable to existing listed companies, it will impact close to 20% of all listed companies. That will need substantial capital – which may not be readily available. Perhaps, Sebi will make it applicable for new IPOs initially only.”

The offloading by promoters could have significant impact on the markets in case it is all done at once. On the upside, this move could bring down the rich valuations of some multinational companies, if they pare stakes. According to Deven Choksey, MD of KR Choksey Investment Partners, if the promoter stakes are sold, it could result in higher long-term capital gains tax accrual for the government.

In a bid to increase participation by FPIs, the FM proposed to increase the statutory limit for FPI investment in a company to sectoral foreign investment limit with option given to the concerned corporates to limit it to a lower threshold.

Market experts claim that measures for the debt market are very positive. A big takeaway in this Budget is the bid to attract FPIs to India’s debt market. FPIs would now be permitted to subscribe to listed debt securities issued by ReITs and InvITs.

The FM also proposed to permit investments made by FIIs/FPIs in debt securities issued by Infrastructure Debt Fund – Non-Bank Finance Companies (IDF-NBFCs) to be transferred/sold to any domestic investor within the specified lock-in period. Foreign capital flows into infrastructure would rise significantly if rules are conducive.

In a bid to provide non-resident Indians with seamless access to Indian markets, the FM has also proposed to merge the NRI-Portfolio Investment Scheme Route with the Foreign Portfolio Investment Route. With the merger of both, larger pools of NRI money can come through the professionally manged route. This move will ensure that there is a single regime for all types of foreign investors.

The FM sought to give relief in levy of the securities transaction tax by restricting it only to the difference between settlement and strike price in case of exercise of options.