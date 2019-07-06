Budget 2019: Why govt’s plan to bet on markets to garner resources may not work

The government seems to be banking on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to participate in share sales and is wooing them.

Budget 2019-20: Strapped for tax revenues, the government is depending on the stock markets and investors to help it make ends meet. The faith in investors, however, might be misplaced. Spooked by the prospect of a huge supply of paper hitting the markets, the 20% tax on buybacks and the absence of any big-bang reforms in the Budget to kick-start growth, investors on Friday rushed for the exit. The Sensex crashed nearly 400 points and despite a chunky `70,000 crore of capital infusion for state-owned lenders and credit support for NBFCs, the Bank Nifty lost value.

While the move to raise the minimum public shareholding for listed companies from 25% to 35% would increase the free float and give investors more of a choice, it could, in the immediate term, result in an equity overhang. “Companies need to be given adequate time to reduce the promoter holding else value will be destroyed,” market players cautioned.

The government’s staggering `1.05 lakh crore disinvestment will also add to the supply of paper in the market since little is expected to be mopped up by way of outright sales. “The disinvestment target is a stiff one and while the `80,000-crore target was met in 2018-19, this time it may be harder,” analysts said, pointing out household savings were slowing and the economy was not in good shape.

The government seems to be banking on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to participate in share sales and is wooing them. “As a key source of capital to the Indian economy, it is important to ensure a harmonised and hassle free investment experience for FPIs. Hence, it is proposed to rationalise and streamline the existing know your customer norms for FPIs to make it more investor-friendly without compromising the integrity of cross-border capital flows,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her speech.

The government will amend Section 111A, extending the concessional rate of short-term capital gains tax for the transfer of units of fund of funds set up for the disinvestment of CPSEs.

The biggest blow was dealt in the form of the tax on the buyback of shares; companies had been resorting to buybacks rather than distributing dividends since the latter attracted a tax. “Any buyback of shares from a shareholder by a company listed …shall be covered by the provision of section 115QA of the Act,” the Budget noted. While the benchmark indices have been making new highs, the broad market has lost value; an FE analysis shows the number of companies with a market capitalisation of `1,000 crore or more fell to 716 in the June quarter, close to the 715 companies in the March 2017 quarter. Midcap and smallcap stocks have lost more than 15% in value over the past year as have several heavyweights.