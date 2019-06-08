Budget 2019: When finance ministers invoked poetry to make budget speech lively

Union Budget 2019 India: Budget speeches are generally seen to be long and mundane as these are usually higher on numbers and policy initiatives. To keep the interest of listeners intact and make them more engaging, finance ministers, over the years, have tried to invoke poetry and famous couplets. Be it P Chidamabram with classic Tamil poet Thirukural, Manmohan Singh with famous poet Allama Iqbal or lately Arun Jaitley with Urdu shayaris, the finance ministers haven\u2019t missed an opportunity to let their inner poet out. Here are some of the famous couplets recited by these three finance ministers during the budget speeches. Arun Jaitley Arun Jaitley in his 2016-17 budget speech invoked a famous Urdu couplet while stressing that even as he inherited a sluggish economy, the government efficiently managed to fix it. \u201cKashti chalaane walon ne jab haar kar di patwar hamein, Lehar lehar toofan mile aur mauj mauj manjdhaar hamein. Phir bhi dikhaya hei hamane aur phir yeh dikha denge sabko, In halato mein aata hai daria karna paar hame.\u201d In 2017-18, once again, the BJP veteran talked about the government\u2019s all-out war against the black money through poetry. \u201cNayi duniya hai, naya daur hai, nayi hai umang, Kuch the pahle se tariqe to kuch hain aaj ke rang-dhang. Roshni aake jo andheron se takdai hai, Kaale dhan ko bhi badalna pada aaj apna rang." Also read: Budget 2019: What Interim Budget did for the housing sector and home buyers P Chidambaram Congress veteran in 2013-14 budget speech invoked classic Tamil poet Thirukural to stress upon the point that India can progress further by making the right decisions over the years. \u201cKalangathu kanda vinaikkan thulangkathu thookkang kadinthu seyal.\u201d Manmohan Singh In the historic 1991 Budget speech, the former Prime Minister, who was the then finance minister, beautifully captured the positive impact on the economy of the government\u2019s economic liberalisation measures, citing famous Urdu poet Allama Iqbal. \u201cYunaan-o-Misr-o-Rom sab mit gaye jahaan se\/ Ab tak magar hai baaki, naam-o-nishaan hamara.\u201d