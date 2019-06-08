Budget 2019: When finance ministers invoked poetry to make budget speech lively

By: |
Updated: June 8, 2019 12:44:01 PM

Union Budget 2019 India: Budget speeches are generally seen to be long and mundane as these are usually higher on numbers and policy initiatives.

Budget 2019, Union Budget 2019 India, Budget 2019 India, Budget 2019-20Budget 2019: To keep the interest of listeners intact and make them more engaging, finance ministers, over the years, have tried to invoke poetry and famous couplets.

Union Budget 2019 India: Budget speeches are generally seen to be long and mundane as these are usually higher on numbers and policy initiatives. To keep the interest of listeners intact and make them more engaging, finance ministers, over the years, have tried to invoke poetry and famous couplets. Be it P Chidamabram with classic Tamil poet Thirukural, Manmohan Singh with famous poet Allama Iqbal or lately Arun Jaitley with Urdu shayaris, the finance ministers haven’t missed an opportunity to let their inner poet out. Here are some of the famous couplets recited by these three finance ministers during the budget speeches.

Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley in his 2016-17 budget speech invoked a famous Urdu couplet while stressing that even as he inherited a sluggish economy, the government efficiently managed to fix it.

“Kashti chalaane walon ne jab haar kar di patwar hamein,

Lehar lehar toofan mile aur mauj mauj manjdhaar hamein.

Phir bhi dikhaya hei hamane aur phir yeh dikha denge sabko,

In halato mein aata hai daria karna paar hame.”

In 2017-18, once again, the BJP veteran talked about the government’s all-out war against the black money through poetry.

“Nayi duniya hai, naya daur hai, nayi hai umang,

Kuch the pahle se tariqe to kuch hain aaj ke rang-dhang.

Roshni aake jo andheron se takdai hai,

Kaale dhan ko bhi badalna pada aaj apna rang.”

Also read: Budget 2019: What Interim Budget did for the housing sector and home buyers

P Chidambaram

Congress veteran in 2013-14 budget speech invoked classic Tamil poet Thirukural to stress upon the point that India can progress further by making the right decisions over the years.

“Kalangathu kanda vinaikkan thulangkathu thookkang kadinthu seyal.”

Manmohan Singh

In the historic 1991 Budget speech, the former Prime Minister, who was the then finance minister, beautifully captured the positive impact on the economy of the government’s economic liberalisation measures, citing famous Urdu poet Allama Iqbal.

“Yunaan-o-Misr-o-Rom sab mit gaye jahaan se/ Ab tak magar hai baaki, naam-o-nishaan hamara.”

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2019
  3. Budget 2019: When finance ministers invoked poetry to make budget speech lively
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition