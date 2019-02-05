Budget 2019: What’s in store for salaried taxpayers

Let’s now wait for election results and a full revised Budget sometime in June this year.

This being election year, interim Budget was presented by the Finance Minister Mr. Piyush Goyal on February 1, 2019. Contrary to expectations, very few announcements were made and the best part of the interim Budget is that no negative proposal was made which could have adversely impacted the common man. All the major proposals ended up being positive only. Let us look at some of those prominent Budget proposals.

1. Relief for individuals having total taxable income up to Rs.5 lakh

Please note that there is no change proposed in the income tax slabs. Minimum exemption limit continues to remain at Rs.2.5 lakh. Calculation of income tax liability will be exactly the same as in the previous year. The only difference is that all individuals whose annual taxable income is up to Rs.5 lakh will claim 100% tax rebate. In other words, their tax liability will be Nil or Zero. There is no relief for taxpayers whose net taxable income exceeds Rs.5 lakhs. This marginal relief will be available to over 4 crore individual taxpayers whose income is below Rs.5 lakhs.

2. Increase in Standard Deduction

Standard deduction for salaried taxpayers was reintroduced in the last Budget and the amount was fixed at Rs.40,000 for each salaried taxpayer, irrespective of the total salary income. This standard deduction amount is now being proposed to be increased to Rs.50,000. This will give additional tax relief of Rs.2,080 in the whole year if salaried taxpayer is in 20% tax bracket. The tax relief will increase to Rs.3,120 if the taxpayer is in 30% tax bracket. This additional relief will be available even to such salaried taxpayers whose annual income is above Rs.5 lakh. This relief is also available to pensioners.

3. Deductions U/s 80C/80D etc.

There is no change in various deductions available U/s 80C (Rs.1.5 lakhs), U/s 80D (Mediclaim/Health insurance premium) and U/s 80CCD (NPS) etc.

4. Higher TDS Limit for Post Office/Bank Deposits

Currently, TDS is applicable in case interest on Bank deposits/Post Office deposits exceeds Rs.10,000 in one financial year. This limit is now being increased to Rs.40,000 thereby giving relief to lakh of senior citizens, housewives and other individuals whose total income is much below the minimum exemption limit. Earlier they had to file income tax return and wait for income tax refund which sometime gets delayed. However, such hardships will not be faced now due to increase in TDS limits.

However, please note that this increase in TDS limit is applicable only on Bank deposits/Post Office deposits and not on Company deposits where it continues to remain Rs.5,000 only.

You will agree that all the proposals introduced are positive in nature and will be welcomed by taxpayers especially in lower tax brackets. Let’s now wait for election results and a full revised Budget sometime in June this year.

(By Anil Chopra, Group Director – Corporate Affairs, Bajaj Capital)