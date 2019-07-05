Budget 2019: What is cheaper and what is costlier

Budget 2019 India: At the same time certain items such as electric vehicle components, camera module and charger of mobile phones and set-top boxes will become cheaper.
Union Budget 2019 India: A large number of items including petrol, diesel, gold, silver, cigarettes, fully-imported cars and split air conditioners (ACs) will become more expensive due to hike in taxes, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2019-20.
At the same time certain items such as electric vehicle components, camera module and charger of mobile phones and set-top boxes will become cheaper.
Watch FE Explained video: What is Union Budget?
Following is a list of items that will become costlier:
> Petrol and diesel
> Cigarettes, hookah and chewing tobacco
> Gold and silver
> Fully-imported cars
> Split air-conditioners
> Loudspeakers
> Digital video recorders
> Imported books
> CCTV cameras
> Cashew Kernels
> Imported plastics
> Raw materials for manufacture of soap
> Vinyl flooring, tiles
> Optical fibre
> Ceramic tiles and wall tiles
> Imported stainless steel products
> Imported auto parts
> Newsprint and paper for newspaper and magazines
> Marble slabs
> Mountings for furniture
Following is the list of items that will become cheaper:
> Electric vehicle components
> Camera module and charger of mobile phones
> Set top box
> Import of defence equipment, not manufactured in India.
For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.