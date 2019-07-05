Budget 2019: What India’s taxation policies should spell out for digital economy

Budget 2019-20: There is bound to be a tremendous amount of focus on taxation of the digital economy, especially with G20 countries also recognizing the importance of the same.

By SR Patnaik & Akshara Shukla

Budget 2019-20: Just like any other emerging economy that is growing at a fast pace, start-up entities in India have also shown significant potential. With their proven credentials as one of the major players in the software sector, a number of start-ups, which are working in the field of fin-tech sector or in the digital sector, have already caught everyone’s attention. As per a survey carried out by NASSCOM of the CEOs of software companies, it emerged that technologies like artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, etc. are among the key focus areas in 2019.

Reform Tax Structure

With an emerging and ever growing market like India and with a large section of the population having access to smartphones and the internet, it is imperative that India comes up with appropriate policies and procedures including taxation policies in the digital arena, so that appropriate amount of tax revenue could be collected by India. There is bound to be a tremendous amount of focus on taxation of the digital economy, especially with G20 countries also recognizing the importance of the same.

In fact, our finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself, while addressing the recent G20 summit held last month in Japan, emphasized on the creation of some universally accepted principles focusing on the taxation of income earned through digital transactions so that disputes can be minimized, if not avoided completely.

Source-based Taxation

With India increasing its focus on targeting source-based taxation, cross-border market players thriving their sustenance on digital presence may find a substantial portion of their income being generated and sourced from India. While India had taken the lead in the taxation of digital income by introducing equalization levy, there are a number of issues that have not remain unaddressed.

Moreover, equalization levy was introduced as a pilot to familiarize the Indian tax regime with the concept of taxation of digital income and subsequently, it was expected to be populated in a more exhaustive manner. India also expanded the scope of source-based taxation for non-residents with the introduction of “significant economic presence” under the ambit of business connection. Thus, non-resident entities having ‘significant economic presence’ in India would be deemed to have a business connection in India and would be liable to pay tax on their income sourced to Indian jurisdiction.

This ‘significant economic presence’ is, realistically speaking, their digital presence which would be determined by either user interactions or business soliciting through digital means in India or through the volume of transactions requiring the download of data or software in India. The industry is a bit unclear about the position of the government as to how they want to levy taxes on this sector, that is, whether they would prefer to charge the equalization levy or they would deem that the non-resident has established a significant economic presence in India and accordingly, expect it to pay corporate income tax in India.

It is very important for the government to outline its position and provide clarity on this aspect so that all ambiguities can be avoided. For example, if they want to tax non-resident entities on the basis of “significant economic presence”, then it is imperative that exhaustive clarifications as to what would constitute a “significant economic presence” be spelt out more clearly.

Defer Provisions

Instead of providing any retrospective clarifications, it may be a good idea to provide the requisite clarifications and defer the taxation provisions by a couple of years so that the industry can go through the same, make changes to its business model and be ready for the taxation provisions from the day the relevant provisions come into effect. This would also be very crucial for the start-up entities operating in the fin-tech or artificial intelligence space since they need to finalise their business model before they decide on their revenue streams.

Taxation plays a very important role for the entities themselves as well as their investors and in today’s world, and is a determining factor for them to set up their structure at a place of their convenience. Thus, they would need an expanse of a few years to have a structure in place and also make it commercially and operationally viable. Subsequent revision of the structure may also have their own issues and concerns, including tax implications. It is thus expected that the upcoming budget may provide clarity regarding the views of the government in relation to taxation of digital income so that market players can plan their future moves accordingly.

(SR Patnaik is Partner and Head, Taxation; and Akshara Shukla is an associate at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Views are the authors’ own.)