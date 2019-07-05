Budget 2019: What does salaried individuals expect from the upcoming Budget

Budget 2019 India: Salaried taxpayers expect a hike in tax deduction limit under section 80C for specific expenses and investments in the Budget 2019.

By Monish Anand

Union Budget 2019 India: The finance minister while presenting the interim Budget 2019 highlighted the tremendous contribution of salaried income group to the economy of India. A salaried taxpayer in India pays an average tax amount of Rs.76,306 whereas a businessman pays Rs.25,753. The number of taxpayers from FY 2013-14 to 2016-17 rose by 35% for the salaried whereas the growth of the non-salaried was at 21% during the same period.

Here’s what employees expect from the Budget 2019:

1. Hike in tax deduction limit under section 80C for specific expenses/investments:

The current deductions limit of Rs 1.5 lakh under section 80C for specific expenses/investments is the same as it has been for the last 5 years. Salaried people expect a revision in the tax deduction limit to at least Rs. 2 Lacs considering the rising cost of survival and inevitable need to increase savings.

2. Revised deduction for investment in Infrastructure Bonds

The government is inclined towards the development of infrastructure; therefore, it may consider revision of the deduction for infrastructure investment bonds up to Rs. 50,000. Such deductions were formerly available up to Rs. 20,000 under section 80CCF, in the financial year 2010-2011 and 2011-2012, though, the same were afterwards repressed. The re-establishment of the deduction would improve the national economy and stimulate the growth of the infrastructure sector.

Watch FE Explained video: What is Union Budget?

3. The reduced interest rate on housing loan

A salaried employee may expect from the government to increase the deduction limit on housing loan interest rate from Rs. 2 lacs to Rs. 3 lacs to allow more people to own a house. The consideration may improve the ailing condition of the housing sector and may ‘Housing for all by 2022 plan achievable. A high rate of interest on housing loan is a crucial reason that restricts most people to buy a property and expected rebate may encourage their will and ability to invest in the housing sector.

4. Deduction in the daycare/creche expenditure

Today’s progressive society inhabits nuclear families of working couples with kids, leading them to avail of good daycare or creche facilities for their children. Expenditure on such facilities in limited salary significantly affects the monthly budget of most people; hence, deduction in daycare or creche facilities may relieve their monetary burden. Otherwise, the government may consider making such expenses gratuity in the hands of salaried employees.

5. Tax benefits for professional women

The existing tax law provides no provision to offer special assistance to professional women. Women have active participation in the corporate world and to maintain a smooth work life, they incur substantial outlay on availing daycare facility for their kids and to hire domestic help. The government should facilitate working women class with considerable rebates on such expenses to reassure maximum participation by women in the industry.

6. House Rent Allowance

House is the basic need for all whether residents of the place or the immigrants and people with no permanent address end up paying half of their salaries to pay house rent. Currently, house rent allowance is available in metro cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Chennai. However, Pune, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Bangalore are the new locations witnessing an upsurge in rented properties. Therefore, people expect an extended house rent allowance exemption to the mentioned cities as well.

(The author is Founder and CEO, Shubh Loans)