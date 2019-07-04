Budget 2019: What $35 billion industry– Indian commercial real estate wants from Modi 2.0

Budget 2019-20: With the advent of start-up culture and a foray of foreign brands coming to India, the trend of office space utilization is changing.

By- Puneet Chandra

Union Budget 2019: When it comes to real-estate market, the previous budgets from the Indian government have primarily focussed on the residential market. Commercial real estate segment which is already around one- fourth of the size of residential market has never been a priority area. When drafting the upcoming budget for the real estate market, the government should consider factors like foreign organisations expanding their operations to India, especially countries like China and Japan, the huge number of start-ups that are sprouting and the fact that many organisations now want to focus on expansion in Tier-2 cities too.

With the advent of start-up culture and a foray of foreign brands coming to India, the trend of office space utilization is changing. Instead of looking for large floor plates, offices are shifting to dynamic and compact spaces providing them a combination of leisure, entertainment and overall well-being. India’s real estate sector is the second largest employer in the country after agriculture. As per Anarock data, the retail sector is projected to grow to a massive $1.3 trillion by 2020. Also, out of the 4 sub-sectors of real estate market namely, housing, commercial, hospitality and retail, commercial real estate has been attracting increased attention from global investors due to its

upward trajectory. Thus, it is imperative for the Indian government to focus more on India’s commercial real estate segment in the upcoming budget.

Some expectations from the government in the upcoming budget include incentives for new asset classes in real estate, like co-working spaces, serviced office spaces, co-living spaces and light industrial spaces. It is important for government to enable tax relaxations, allow easier access to credit and smoother process for arranging debts and raising funds for companies in the co-working business. A single window for granting permissions and clearances in a time-bound manner is also required.

A regulatory body for co-working/ serviced office companies can help in expanding scope and effective implementation of initiatives like ‘Make-In-India’, ‘Start-up India’ and so on. There is also a need to encourage commercial real estate operators, by opening up government sector projects for management and daily operations as an outsourced function. This will lead to better focus on core business activities and specialization. Creating SEZ for companies involved in outsourced commercial real estate operations which will give boost to many small players in the Indian co-working market.

Managed office space has proven to cut down costs by 15-25% by curtailing on fixed capital investments, rental costs and maintenance of office property, thus making it a lucrative option for corporate, entrepreneurs and even SMEs. It is the demand of office space that indicates the future of real estate business in India. This increase in consumption demand in commercial real estate will in turn amplify the growth of residential/ housing segment. The serviced office/ shared space business model helps to make real estate market agile for companies which can now focus on their core business functions leading to better productivity and economy.