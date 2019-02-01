Budget 2019: Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath hails Union Budget, says it will fulfill dream of ‘New India’

India Union Budget 2019: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday lauded the Union Budget tabled in the Lok Sabha by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

Union Budget 2019: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday lauded the Union Budget tabled in the Lok Sabha by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. Adityanath said that the Centre has taken care of all sections of the society in the budget and it will help in achieving the dream of ‘new India’.

“All sections of the society including farmers, middle class, poor and women have been mentioned in this budget. This budget will help achieve the dream of a ‘New India’,” he said.

The Modi government on Friday presented its final budget of its tenure. Piyush Goyal tabled the budget in the Lok Sabha amid noisy protests by the opposition. Goyal announced to double the tax limit exemption from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Also, the minister increased the standard deduction to Rs 50,000 from Rs 40,000.


The proposal will benefit 3 crore middle-class tax payers, he said while unveiling the Budget proposals for 2019-20. Doubling the threshold exemption limit will increase the burden on the exchequer by Rs 18,500 crore.

Goyal said that India is moving towards realising dream of New India by 2022. He said that the BJP government is committed to double farmers’ income by 2022.

