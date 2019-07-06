Budget 2019: Understand Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget for new India in 2 minutes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden Budget on Friday. While Sitharaman stayed away from announcing any big ticket measures or tax slab changes, Budget 2019 had plenty for various sectors. Here are the top eight takeaways from Union Budget 2019.

Homebuyers

Additional deduction up to `1.5 lakh for interest paid on loans for affordable houses valued

up to `45 lakh. This will translate into benefit of `7 lakh for middle-class homebuyers over loan period of 15 years.

Capital Market

Buyback of shares of listed companies to attract tax at 20%. Listed companies to have minimum public shareholding of 35%, up from 25%.

TAX

Companies with an annual turnover of up to `400 crore to pay corporation tax at 25%. Individuals with taxable income of `2-5 crore and above `5 crore to pay 3 and 5 percentage points higher surcharge, respectively.

Rural India

Gram Sadak Yojana to upgrade 1.25 lakh km at over `80,000 crore in 5 years. SFURTI to enable 50,000 village-based artisans to join the value chain for bamboo, khadi.

Mobility

I-T deduction of `1.5 lakh on interest on loans for purchase of electric vehicle. Customs duty exempted on certain parts of EVs

NBFCs

To be treated at par with banks in respect of tax breaks on interest received. Proposal to be extended to deposit taking as well as systematically important non-deposit taking NBFCs also.

Start-ups

Proposed to exempt start-ups from angel tax. Allowed to carry forward and set off losses.

MSME

Interest subvention of 2% for all GST-registered MSMEs on fresh or incremental loans. Payment platform to enable filing of bills and payment on the platform itself