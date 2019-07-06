Budget 2019: Towards housing for all by 2022

Union Budget 2019 India: Spending on infrastructure would lead to increase in job creation, which, in turn, would lead to increase in demand for houses.

By Niranjan Hiranandani

Budget 2019 India: This is perhaps the first time in the last 30 years that we see such a detailed Budget that has taken care of all the micro details of most of the sectors. The government has set an ambitious plan of becoming a $5-trillion economy, from the current $2.7 trillion, by 2025. This won’t be possible without infrastructure development, right from highways to waterways and ports.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, perhaps for the same reason, put in a larger focus on infrastructure development with a budget of Rs 100 lakh crore to be spent over the next five years. This move would have a major impact on the real estate sector as well.

Spending on infrastructure would lead to increase in job creation, which, in turn, would lead to increase in demand for houses. During times of economic slowdown and drop in job opportunities, governments of several developed nations are known to raise infrastructure spending to increase economic activity and create job opportunities. We are also on the same path.

The government, on its own, has created 1.5 crore houses to be provided to eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, and is in the process of creating another 1.95 crore houses to be provided in the next two years. It is commendable, as the minister stated, that the construction time for these houses has come down from 314 days to just 114 days.

The government’s aim to provide affordable housing to everyone by 2022 is a possibility except in a city like Mumbai where is there is a paucity of land. In such cities, the concept of providing rental housing to the masses is a possibility. The finance minister spoke of reforms the government would undertake to promote rental housing. Large parcels of land held by the central ministry and central public sector enterprises could be used to for such rental housing schemes.

The government has announced several tax benefits to increase the demand of affordable housing. For instance, as against Rs 2 lakh earlier, now the interest deduction on a self-occupied house has gone up to Rs 3.5 lakh. A person purchasing a house up to Rs 45 lakh can avail this benefit till March 2020.

Liquidity was another challenge faced by developers and the government has tried to address this to an extent. Steps have been taken to revive NBFCs. Fundamentally, strong NBFCs would continue to get funding from banks and mutual fund companies, which would be passed on to the industry.

Other steps include the Rs 17,000-crore liquidity infusion that PSBs will be provided; this will boost credit. Also, the government has proposed to allocate Rs 70,000 crore for PSB recapitalisation, and it would infuse much-needed liquidity in the economy.

The author is MD and CEO, Paytm Payments Bank