Budget 2019 to pose 2 key challenges for Modi government’s new FM Nirmala Sitharaman

By: |
New Delhi | Published: June 3, 2019 5:46:13 PM

The Modi government was reportedly working on a new industrial policy which would specifically focus on the MSMEs and technology sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI Photo)

Budget 2019-20 to pose two key challenges before Modi government! Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted Nirmala Sitharaman with the crucial responsibility of the Finance Ministry. As the preparations for Budget 2019 have already started, Sitharaman has a tough task on her hands. The two primary challenges she would face in the upcoming Budget 2019 are capital infusion in the financial sector and freeing up resources for infrastructure push, according to an IE report. Nirmala Sitharaman is the first full-time female Finance Minister of India.

After assuming charge, the immediate challenge before FM Sitharaman is to look for resources for investing in the infrastructure sector. Apart from this, she would also need to find ways to inject fresh capital in banks. In the upcoming Budget 2019, there is also a need to provide support to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), which are liquidity-starved, the report said. To address the tight fiscal situation, the central government may need to rely on the Reserve Bank of India even as the central bank is also looking into the liquidity issue. There is a possibility of RBI opting for additional liquidity-boosting measures by changing its stance, the report said.

The Union Finance Ministry has already held discussions on the Budget 2019 and the focus is on carving fiscal space to pump capital investment of around Rs 25 lakh crore per annum in the infrastructure sector. The central government is reportedly working on a new industrial policy which would specifically focus on the MSMEs and technology sectors.

CII President Vikram Kirloskar has said that the newly elected central government would take proactive initiatives which may lead to strong reforms and faster growth. Kirloskar also predicted that growth pace might go up in the current year as there are expectations that rural demand may revive and infrastructure expenditure may continue, the report said.

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2019
  3. Budget 2019 to pose 2 key challenges for Modi government’s new FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition