Budget 2019: These out-of-the-box ideas for Modi government will boost the agriculture sector, farmers income

Union Budget 2019 should aim to mitigate farmers’ risk, encourage agricultural entrepreneurs and bring markets closer for farmers, says Ajay Kakra – Leader Food & Agriculture, PwC India. In an interaction with Financial Express Online, Ajay Kakra lists out some out-of-the-box ideas in agriculture sector for the Modi government. Edited excerpts:

What is the biggest challenge for the agriculture sector now?

There are three challenges before the agriculture sector. First is in terms of mitigation of risk for farmers. The farmers are facing a lot of risks; right from the production to the post-harvest and the market stage. Mitigating these risks is a major challenge. These challenges have been there for decades.

The second major challenge is in terms of value addition. We see that the farmers’ share in the consumer’s rupee is very less. It’s almost somewhere around 12 to 20 per cent of the consumer’s rupee. How do we increase, how do we value add so that the farmer’s share in the consumer’s rupee increases?

The third challenge is more from market connectivity as well as logistics connectivity perspective. India is a very huge producer of farm products. How do we connect small farmers with larger markets? We have been facing this challenge for ages. Now is the time to address these challenges.

What can Budget 2019 do to address these concerns?

My key expectation from Budget 2019 for the agriculture sector is that we should continue our efforts to mitigate the farmers’ risk. This may be in terms of irrigation where facilities are created for farmers. It can also be for insurance products where the farmer gets insurance for crop failure. The second part would be in terms of how Budget 2019 can help farmers in value addition. We need to have a budget allocated for converting conventional farmers to organic farmers. That’s the greatest value add at the farming level. The other part in terms of value add would be creating more technologies for better logistic connectivity to a distant market.

The third major expectation from Budget 2019 would be in terms of market and logistics connectivity. We need to create infrastructure for the farmer so that he can have a better collection, storage, transport and distribution to the major markets. We can also look at creating good technology support for the farmers.

What are the 2-3 more steps the Modi government should take on the agriculture front?

Apart from the aforementioned expectations, there are 2-3 areas which we should be looking at developing over a period of time; these can be done beyond the Budget 2019. First is the creation of entrepreneurship in India for the agriculture sector. That’s a buzz word! There is so hidden talent, youth who are ready to have good ideas commercialize but they don’t get the right ecosystem.

Also, when agricultural entrepreneurs start businesses, they have been facing a lot of constraint from structured finance. We need to create a corpus fund which would help entrepreneurs, startups, innovators in their journey through their technology incubation as well as growth phase. These are two areas which I would like the Budget 2019 to address as well.

PM Modi wants to build New India. Your out-of-the-box idea for Budget 2019?

My out-of-the-box idea for this Budget 2019 would be to focus on alternative technologies for perishable logistics. A lot of loss occurs while transporting perishables from the farm to the markets. Currently, we are adopting active cooling which has a higher cost, consumes more diesel and has an environmental footprint. Now, we can introduce passive cooling technologies which would be better for the environment and do not require active cooling. These will be cost-effective for farmers.