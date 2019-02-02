Budget 2019: Tax relief, farmer support to rev up sales of two-wheelers

India Union Budget 2019: Approximately, 50% of all two-wheelers in India are sold in the rural markets.

By Arun Nayal & Kritika Arora

India Union Budget 2019: The sales of two-wheelers are set to get a boost with the government providing tax relief to the middle class and income support to farmers. Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal believes these measures will give consumers additional Rs 93,000 crore to spend. “The scheme will help in boosting consumption and thereby help the rural economy,” said Munjal.

TVS Motor Company chairman Venu Srinivasan expressed confidence that the Budget would support demand for two-wheelers. “This Budget has empowered and increased buying capacity of every sector and segment of people. We expect more buyers of two-wheeler vehicles and in turn help the

industry’s growth,” Srinivasan said.

Approximately, 50% of all two-wheelers in India are sold in the rural markets. The government has announced income support for farmers to the tune of Rs 6,000 per annum and also raised the exemption limit for income tax to Rs 5 lakh per annum.

“More disposable income in the hands of three crore households for whom a two-wheeler is a basic mode of transport need is good news,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice-president, sales and marketing, HMSI. Guleria believes that the effects of the Budget measures on sales will be enough to offset the slowdown caused by the insurance premium hike earlier this year.

“The momentum could come back and we could see growth in high single digits,” he added.

Two-wheeler sales have been growing at a slower pace of 9.5% year-on-year in the second half of FY19 from around 15% y-o-y in the opening months. Scooter sales have been slowest in nine years at 4.7% y-o-y so far in FY19.

The entry segment — which is the largest category accounting for 60% of all bike sales — should be the biggest gainer. The popular models in this segment are Platina (Bajaj Auto) and Splendour (Hero MotoCorp). Hero sells 60 % of its bikes in the hinterland.

Analysts, too, noted that the Budget sops could come as a major boost for Hero and Bajaj Auto with increased demand for entry-level models. “The Budget announcements augur well for the two-wheeler makers which have a strong rural presence. It will push sales of entry-level bikes in rural and semi-urban markets which were witnessing stress during the past few months,” said an analyst at a foreign brokerage firm.