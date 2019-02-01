Budget 2019: Surgical strike on Opposition, says Sushil Modi

By: | Published: February 1, 2019 6:02 PM

Union Budget 2019: Hike in the lower limits for taxable income generated through rent and interests on deposits in banks and post offices will also benefit the middle class," he added.

The senior BJP leader, who holds Finance portfolio in the Nitish Kumar government, also claimed that the budget was like a “surgical strike” on the opposition which has been “rendered speechless” by the Narendra Modi government ahead of the general elections.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday hailed the interim Union Budget as “sarvasparshee” one that touched everybody, had something for all sections of the society. The senior BJP leader, who holds Finance portfolio in the Nitish Kumar government, also claimed that the budget was like a “surgical strike” on the opposition which has been “rendered speechless” by the Narendra Modi government ahead of the general elections.

“The provision of Rs 6,000 assistance to farmers would be of particular benefit to a state like Bihar where the average size of land holdings is less than one hectare. There are also provisions for those involved in dairy farming and fisheries,” Modi said here. “Raising the limit of taxable income from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per year will bring big relief to the salaried class.

Hike in the lower limits for taxable income generated through rent and interests on deposits in banks and post offices will also benefit the middle class,” he added. “The sarvasparshee budget is a veritable surgical strike on the opposition, which had been coming out with baseless attacks on the government and has now been rendered speechless,” he said. Senior JD(U) leader and MLC Ranbir Nandan said in a statement “the budget would help fulfil the aspirations of the common people.

Care has been taken to protect the interests of farmers, the middle class, small traders and pensioners.” Senior Congress leader and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said “the budget is the last instalment of jumlas by the government which is incapable of undoing the damage caused by demonetization and GST.”

He also questioned “how can the government explain treating those with incomes of up to Rs eight lakh per annum as economically backward and eligible for reservation and at the same time holding earnings of over Rs five lakh a year as taxable.” RJD chief spokesman and MLA Bhai Virendra said “the entire budget is an eyewash and none of the promises made therein needs to be taken seriously. This BJP-led government is staring at an electoral defeat and it has made a last ditch attempt to salvage its reputation.”

