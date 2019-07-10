Budget 2019: States’ gain circumscribed despite 14th Finance commission hiking shares in divisible tax pool

Budget 2019-20: 49.77 % growth in Centre’s net tax receipts

Union Budget 2019 India: Despite the 14th Finance Commission hiking states’ share in the divisible tax pool by 10 percentage points, the total transfers from the Centre to states grew at a lower rate since FY17 than the size of the Union Budget did, or the Centre’s net tax revenue did.

From the Interim budget estimate, the transfers to the states declined in Friday’s full Budget for FY20.