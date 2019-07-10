Budget 2019: States’ gain circumscribed despite 14th Finance commission hiking shares in divisible tax pool

Budget 2019 India: From the Interim budget estimate, the transfers to the states declined in Friday's full Budget for FY20.
Union Budget 2019 India: Despite the 14th Finance Commission hiking states’ share in the divisible tax pool by 10 percentage points, the total transfers from the Centre to states grew at a lower rate since FY17 than the size of the Union Budget did, or the Centre’s net tax revenue did.
Income Tax Calculator: Know post-Budget 2019 Income Tax out go here
