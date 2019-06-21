Budget 2019: Special tourism package for Goa, more PM KISAN funds; here’s what states want from FinMin

Budget 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman held a pre-budget meeting with the state finance ministers on Friday morning to seek suggestions for the Union Budget 2019-20 to be presented on July 5. Goa Finance Minister Pramod Sawant has sought a special package for the mining and tourism sector. The state FM has requested for an export duty exemption for a certain variety of iron ore.\u00a0Chattisgarh has pushed for an increase in PM KISAN allocation funds to Rs 12,000. The state FM Bhupesh Baghel said the Chattisgarh farmers are not getting PM KISAN funds. He told reporters after the meeting that the state needs more allocation for roads in LWE (left-wing extremism) areas. He also raised the issue of erratic disbursement of GST Compensation to states. For more share in the Central Government\u2019s revenue kitty, Delhi state finance minister Manish Sisodia exhorted for more share like other states. It asked the centre to give Rs 6,000 crore to Delhi as against the present share of only Rs 325 crores.\u00a0Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said an unprecedented level of devolution of funds has taken place from the centre to the states which have increased in recent times from Rs 8.3 lakh crore to Rs 12.4 lakh crore. She said the share of the states in tax devolution has increased from 32 per cent under 13th Finance Commission to 42 per cent in 14th Finance Commission during the first tenure of the present Government. Nirmala Sitharaman will present her first Budget in the Lok Sabha on July 5 as the finance minister of India. She was given the charge of the finance ministry after Arun Jaitley voluntarily resigned as finance minister on health grounds. Earlier, under the first tenure of BJP-led NDA, she headed the defence ministry besides commerce ministry.\u00a0 Earlier today, Reuters reported that the government is likely to overshoot the budget deficit target previously set for the FY20 as a slowing economy creates a big shortfall in tax collections and prompts new stimulus plans. "There is no other option but to defer the fiscal consolidation target as boosting economic growth and reviving private investment is our top priority," a senior finance ministry official involved in the budget discussions, told Reuters.