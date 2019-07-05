Budget 2019: Sitharaman says new education policy on anvil

Budget 2019-20: The FM said a draft legislation for higher education commission will be presented.

Budget 2019 India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said the government will bring a new national educational policy and Rs 400 crore has been provided for world class institutions. Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, she said a draft legislation for higher education commission will be presented.

India has potential to become educational hub, she said while proposing Study in India programme to attract foreign students.

The finance minister also said that a National Sports Education Board will be set up under the Khelo India scheme.

To sensitise youth about Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas, Sitharaman said a ‘Gandhi-pedia’ is being developed.

She said railways will be encouraged to invest in suburban railways through special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and enhance metro rail network through PPPs (public private partnerships).