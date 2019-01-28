Budget 2019: Rural incomes, revenue buoyancy top priorities

We expect the government to continue to focus on divestment of its stakes in various companies to bolster its overall revenues.

By Sudhakar Shanbhag

The Interim Budget would provide an opportunity for the government to outline its medium-term economic priorities, especially improving farm/rural incomes and revenue buoyancy amid uncertainty from GST collections.

It would be important to continue its focus on overall infrastructure expansion, especially as private sector investments remain muted and a nascent recovery hinges on government spending. We can expect the focus on fiscal consolidation to continue with a GFD/GDP of 3.2% in FY2020E after 3.5% for FY2019E.

Structural issues

The farm sector’s structural problems encompassing overemployment, fragmentation of land holdings, limited warehousing and processing facilities, limited marketing infrastructure and inadequate public investment have been further complicated with record production recently, resulting in low crop prices and income. Large increases in MSPs have also not had the desired effect given the limited procurement capabilities.

Bulk of the cost may have to be borne from FY21 or later given that full-fledged rollout will take time. Further, the net impact may also be lower if certain existing schemes are subsumed within these measures. The nature of schemes could be versions of Universal Basic Income, direct farm investments, tweaking of interest rate subventions and zero premium crop insurance.

In FY19 the largest downside to revenues has been from the GST collections with the shortfall likely at around `1.4 trillion. Even with the assumptions of higher interim dividend from RBI and divestment target being met, the FY19 GFD/GDP is likely to be at 3.5% without large expenditure cuts. In order to meet the budgeted targets, the government will need to use levers such as aggressive rollover of FY19 expenditure and amending the rules to use the unutilised portion of the compensation cess fund.

Tax issues

The government will likely show net tax revenue (after devolution to states) growth at 15% and expenditure growth of 10%. The government will likely budget corporate taxes growth at 12% in FY20(BE), in line with estimate of 12% in FY19. The government could increase the exemption limit of income tax from the current level of `2.5 lakh to incentivise consumption at the margin, especially at lower income levels.

For FY2020 the government will budget around `50,000 crore as surplus transfer from the RBI while we await the outcome of additional transfers, if any, after the Jalan Committee’s recommendation on RBI’s Economic Capital Framework. We expect the government to continue to focus on divestment of its stakes in various companies to bolster its overall revenues.

We can expect the RBI to cut rates by 25-50 bps in 1HCY19 given the muted growth-inflation outlook. The RBI will probably first change its stance to ‘neutral’ in February and follow it up with rate cuts as inflation is expected to stay below 4% until August 2019. The RBI, however, will be watchful of developing markets monetary policies and crude price movements.

While volatile crude oil prices and concerns on fiscal slippage may warrant some caution, the seemingly structurally benign food inflation along with softening growth (in 2HFY19) should help in capping the upside pressures, thereby creating space for the RBI to cut rates.

The writer is chief investment officer, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company