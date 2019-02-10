Budget 2019: Remarkable initiatives by Modi government to hike farmers income

Published: February 10, 2019 12:33 PM

Budget 2019 India: The Budget has also announced some booster initiatives for the dairy segment which will certainly motivate dairy product manufacturers in India to create new and healthy product avenues for Indian consumers.

Budget 2019 India NARENDRA MODIBudget 2019 India

By Navneet Singh

Budget 2019 India: As expected, the budget has announced some remarkable agriculture reforms and initiatives to boost farmers income. The government is positively moving towards its commitment of doubling the income of farmers by 2022. We were expecting special attention for priority plants and cash crops like Stevia which have a huge potential to disrupt Consumer Health, Farmers Income, and Environment. This will support high-quality Natural ingredients, equipping the F&B industry to address the growing consumer sentiments for healthy F&B products & cementing the FSSAI initiative to reduce Calories via their “Thoda Kum” campaign.

Although in the Interim Budget 2019-20 speech, Finance Minister Piyush Goel has conveyed that high farm production and productivity will be achieved through modern agricultural technological intervention and value addition, somehow the budget fails to address the demands of the fast-growing F&B industry.

The Budget has also announced some booster initiatives for the dairy segment which will certainly motivate dairy product manufacturers in India to create new and healthy product avenues for Indian consumers. Government’s focus on self-sufficiency in food, and improving agricultural productivity with an emphasis on organic food forms will further strengthen the ambitious vision of a healthy India. This will promote F&B manufacturers, food service providers, and consumers to embrace natural and healthier products and lifestyles.

We seek more support from the government to give a fair chance to Healthy innovations taking place in the Food and Beverage space. Consumer’s quest to embrace healthier lifestyles and support the country in removing the infamous tag of World’s Diabetic Capital is fuelling the demand for Stevia, other Natural ingredients, and clean labels. The National Medicinal Plant Board (NMPB) is aggressively working to promote cultivation of medicinal plants under National AYUSH Mission (NAM), Stevia is a priority plant listed for cultivation by NMPB. PureCircle request the GST council & policy makers to review GST redemption of Stevia natural sweeteners and favorably generate demand and encourage manufacturers to launch a wide range of Stevia-based products in the country.

(The Author is head of the South East Asia Region, Pure Circle. Views express are his personal)

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2019
  3. Budget 2019: Remarkable initiatives by Modi government to hike farmers income
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition