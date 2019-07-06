Budget 2019: Reformist; destined to take India to next level

Union Budget 2019-20: Challenging but achievable targets set by the Budget 2019

By Rakesh Nangia, Sudin Sabnis

Budget 2019-20: Challenging but achievable targets set by the Budget 2019! The inaugural Budget of the new Finance Minister (FM) seemed to have been designed to lay the path for PM’s vision to convert India into a $5 trillion economy. The key focus of the FM was on infrastructure development, ease of living, relaxing FDI rigours to certain sectors, housing and rural development amongst others.

Income Tax Calculator: Know post-Budget 2019 Income Tax out go here

Ease of Doing Business

Ease of Doing Business and impetus to job creation has been of a vital focus and was also a major election issue. Much impetus has been provided to invite more FDI into India by also addressing challenges put forth by the MNC’s under existing regimes. Consider FDI in single brand retail which always was a vexed issue considering the norms for local sourcing – the FM has sought to relax the same and thereby invite FDI into India and stimulate job creation. Infrastructure push has been evident as well as a boost to MSMEs with ease of credit access. A welcome move was to create an ecosystem for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Industry to leverage India’s engineering advantage and achieve self-reliance in this segment. The wait for long pending labour reforms seems to end soon as the existing complex and dated laws would be streamlined into 4 codes which would be a major boost to also help ease doing business in India. Startups, faced with ‘Angel taxation’ challenges received a breather as now, startups and investors filing necessary declarations would not face scrutiny on valuations.

Watch FE Explained video: What is Union Budget?

Focus on Youth

National Education Policy to revitalize and modernize the way the next generation will learn is on the anvil and would be much awaited. Education has been given due focus with a vision to build world-class institutions and make India a hub for higher education to also attract foreign students. What seems to the right way forward is also a greater focus on research and innovation. It was high time that India created an ecosystem for Research and Development (R&D) which is the backbone of any Industry and will make India story sustainable and self-reliant. Establishment of the National Research Foundation to fund and promote research in India will help this cause in the long run. Though the modalities of the Foundation are not yet out, sufficient incentives to encourage research would also help more participation in this cause.

Taxation

Tax proposals focused on simplifying the tax regime and making it more transparent. For individual taxpayers, prefilled tax return forms would now be made available to ease the return filing process. Further PAN is no longer a requirement to file a tax return and holding an Aadhar may be sufficient. The first phase of e-assessments will commence soon with no personal interface which will only boost transparency. The implementation thereof would be interesting to see though as it would be an experiment for both taxpayers and the department and a major diversion from set practices. Corporates with turnover up to Rs 400 crore will now be eligible for a reduced tax rate of 25% thus covering almost 99.3% of the corporate sector. A major incentive came in way of NBFC’s which will now be treated at par with banks for tax purposes on determining the accrual of interest.

Reducing pollution has been a key area of emphasis for the Government and the clamour for electric vehicles has been increasing in the recent past. Not surprisingly, electric vehicles were also in for special treatment with removal of basic customs duty on certain parts and tax incentives under income tax on certain components like batteries etc. The digital economy has also been a pet initiative of the government and incentives have been provided to encourage the use of digital transactions as well as discourage cash withdrawals above prescribed thresholds.

Also read: Budget 2019: PM Modi asserts $5 trillion economy is achievable in five years

With a view to also curb existing litigation under excise and service tax laws, a Legal Dispute Resolution Scheme will be introduced. This will help not only to resolve existing cases under the central excise and service tax laws but also help reduce the burden on the existing staff to focus on the GST regime in the long run. This scheme along with state-run amnesty schemes provide a golden opportunity to the taxpayers to get rid of the existing litigation cycle and focus more on business.

Though big bang reforms were eluded, the Budget did contain some notable initiatives which will hold in good stead. Though much-anticipated taxes like inheritance tax etc. did not make way into the Budget, many provisions have been sought to have been rationalized. It will also be important to sync the changes with the much-awaited draft of the Direct Taxes Code, due end of this month.

Rakesh Nangia is Managing Partner and Sudin Sabnis is Director, Nangia Advisors (Andersen Global)