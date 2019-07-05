Budget 2019: Realty SMEs want similar benefits enjoyed by sector’s large players

Budget 2019-20: The Indian real estate sector has been under severe transformation since the first tenure of Modi government.

By Sunny Katyal

Union Budget 2019 India: India is home to varied categories of small and medium enterprises (SME) that act as a major growth driver for the country’s economy. They contribute around 29 per cent of India’s GDP and hence undoubtedly are the most energetic and vivacious growth engine for the economy.

These SMEs play a crucial role in the real estate sector too. Today, there are many small-medium real estate players in the Indian realty market that are helping the big players to achieve their sales targets and much more. But, are these SMEs enjoying the same benefits as the large players of the real estate sector?

The Indian real estate sector has been under severe transformation since the first tenure of Modi government. Reforms like RERA, GST, affordable Housing, REIT have revolutionized the whole sector by making it more transparent and buyer-friendly. The chocking liquidity, which the sector was facing, may not have improved to the fullest but has come to a modest phase today. This has helped the residential and commercial players to improve their staggering sales numbers that were considered as a dream until a few years back.

Flexible Workspace Boost

Interestingly, SMEs in the real estate sector emerged as co-winner as it not only increased investor activity but has also sustained demand and growth along with the sector. For instance, in the commercial sector, the demand for flexible workspace providers has been gaining much momentum from the past few years.

Moreover, cities like Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, and Chennai have witnessed a major rental appreciation. So, for small SMEs and startups, these coworking spaces are definitely a boon. The government must encourage the activities of such flexible office space providers so as to help SMEs to grow and perform much better who are still struggling to add feathers to the economy.

However, the needs and demand of SMEs are not just restricted to the above. There are many other areas where they expect some more assistance from the big players of the Indian realty sector.

Ecosystem Support

The impact of GST may have brought relief with a single taxation system but small businesses are still facing challenges in the adaptation of this. Computing input credit, filing GST returns, getting previous service tax and excise offset/credit are not only leading to inefficient cash management but also creating liquidity pressures for SMEs.

Conversely, many top real estate players are coming up with various ideas like enabling vendors with support from designated professional agencies to enhance work efficiencies of SMEs. Just like this, other players too can pass on the benefits to the small players.

SMEs are also expecting the same aids on the cost of raw materials, freight cost, sales & service, etc. thereby helping them in tax payment, input tax credit, tax liability adjustment, tax returns, and refunds.

So, with quality assistance from the real estate sector, SMEs or small businesses will definitely be going to play a much more important role in the near future. The time is to go hand-in-hand and to seize the momentum in the current market.

(Sunny Katyal is the director at Investors Clinic. Views expressed are the author’s own.)