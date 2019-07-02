Budget 2019: Realty sector wants FM to tackle NBFC crisis, cut GST rate

Union Budget 2019: The sector looks forward to the government support to allocate sufficient budget for building the physical infrastructure necessary for the country’s growth.

Union Budget 2019 India: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is gearing up to present her maiden Union Budget on July 5, every sector has started putting forward their expectations from the newly-formed government. Like every sector, the realty segment – which is the second largest job provider in the country – has certain expectations from the government.

The real estate sector wants the Budget 2019 to spur growth and provide a solution to the NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) liquidity crisis. These companies were looking forward for the RBI help by providing them with a liquidity lifeline as soon the general elections were over. The central bank has now proposed new rules that seek to more tightly regulate NBFCs’ asset-liability and risk management framework. The government should undertake reforms to provide an industry status to real estate. This would reduce the cost of financing and increase the efficiency in delivery timelines. Besides NBFCs, the government must take steps to ensure bank funding to developers as the severe fund crunch is contributing significantly to project delays and this overall hampers the real estate sector.

The sector looks forward to the government support to allocate sufficient budget for building the physical infrastructure necessary for the country’s growth. Various policy reforms like the introduction of RERA and GST have added new dimensions to the realty sector. The sector hopes to see further ironing out of details in these noteworthy policy changes.

The government must take steps to reduce home loan interest rates which help the buyers in taking the decision of buying a home. This will help the sector increase sales. It would also be very important to bring down the rate of GST since first-time home buyers end up paying almost 11-14% tax on the value of the asset, which might be highest in the world. While the capital gain tenure being reduced to 2 years is a welcome move, the index capital gain should also be brought down to 10 per cent like stocks and mutual funds. Giving tax exemption to rented assets for the first year of purchase will help keep the investors interested and create a leasing opportunity for people who cannot afford to buy properties.

In the recent past, the NRI investments in the sector have increased. For NRIs, investing in the real estate in India is a prudent option. Keeping this forward, the Finance Minister should come up with certain incentives which would attract more foreign investments into the sector.

The industry hopes that these wishes are incorporated in the Budget 2019 which will continue ease of doing business, and ease of living. Overall, the industry is confident that the upcoming Budget would give a boost to the sector and help it to lead at the global front.

(By Rahul Singla, Director, Mapsko Group)