Budget 2019: Real estate sector sees budget boosting consumer sentiment

Budget 2019-20: Real estate sector sees budget boosting consumer sentiment

Union Budget 2019: The realty industry has welcomed the interim budget saying the many tax proposals will give the needed fillip to the sector that has reeling since the past two years with severe liquidity crisis and demand slowdown. The budget seeks to extend tax sops for affordable home developers and to remove the tax on notional rent for a second housing unit as well as unsold units. It also seeks to extend the benefits under Section 80-IBA of the Income Tax Act for one more year–to housing projects approved till March 2020, which will boost supply of affordable housing.

According to property consultants, there are about 6-7 lakh of unsold units with developers in seven-eight major cities alone. The benefit of rollover of capital gains up to Rs 2 crore under section 54 of the IT Act will now be available for investment in two houses from the present only one unit. It also proposes to enhance the TDS deduction threshold for rent to Rs 2,40,000 from Rs 1,80,000 now. Credai’s Getamber Anand said the proposal to lower GST on homebuyers is extremely encouraging. He also welcomes the two-year exemption from notional rent on unsold inventory.

The general exemption of income tax up to Rs 5 lakh will benefit 3 crore taxpayers is likely to increase the demand for affordable and mid-income housing segments, JLL

India’s Ramesh Nair said. Credai-MCHI’s Nayan Shah said overall the brings a lot of relief for the mid income taxpayers and some long awaited cheer to the real estate industry.

Credai’s Jaxay Shah said higher tax exemption will increase the purchasing power, while CBRE India’s Anshuman Magazine said the budget lays equal emphasis on key aspects such as ease of living, infrastructure, public health, technology and better living. Though implementation will be the key here, it is definitely a step in the right direction. Surendra Hiranandani of House of Hiranandani said the move to eliminate tax on notional rent on second self-occupied house will prep up overall demand substantially.

Terming the budget as a balanced one for the real estate, Anarock Property Consultant’s Anuj Puri said the budget has tried to cater to all the three categories including the developers, the tax payers and the investors. The interim budget proposes full tax rebate for middle income people earning up to Rs 5 lakh. Also, if one invests in specified government saving schemes then the tax exemption goes up to Rs 6.5 lakh.

Knight Frank’s Shishir Baijal sees a fair amount of savings from the tax giveaways being channelised towards the real estate. Also, increasing the number of self-occupied properties to two will augment homes sales. PropTiger’s Ankur Dhawan said the extension of Section 80IBA for one year, no interest on notional rent till two years of project completion, reinvestment of capital gains in two houses rather than one and no tax on notional rent for two self-occupied houses, will have much stronger impact on sales

especially for affordable housing buyers.

The government is not only giving credit linked subsidy scheme to home buyers but also leaving more money in the hands of the owner to pay EMIs through increased tax

savings, he said. Paradigm Realty’s Parth Mehta said the sector has been going through a turmoil for many years now but the interim budget has given no clarity on any of the issues except a proposal to lower GST and clarity on input-output credit. Poddar Housing’s Rohit Poddar said the budget is extremely positive for the affordable housing sector as it reinforces government’s continuing the commitment to this important sector.

Piramal Capital’s Khushru Jijina said the budget is expected to stimulate demand and help attain the targeted economic growth. Omkar Realtors’ Gaurav Gupta said the tax proposals in the budget will ensure investment in the real estate sector. Tata Realty’s Sanjay Dutt said the budget could have extended SEZ benefits till 2020, which would have boosted the commercial realty space in general and those for the startups in particular.

The focus on next-generation infrastructure to provide ease of living shows the modernisation that the country has well adapted to and thereby will boost the real estate sector too, he added. Bombay Realty’s Ramesh Ranganathan said the huge tax give-aways will help may to have roof over their head now. Echoing similar views, Ekta World’s Ashok Mohanani said the budget proposals will leave more disposable income with the people, increasing their purchasing power.