Budget 2019: Real estate looking for more favorable SOPs, policies from this Union Budget 

Union Budget 2019 India: Owing to the recent policy level changes and restructuring the Indian real estate industry today is looking forward to new opportunities in both commercial and residential segments. While policy reforms such as RERA and GST brought in the much-needed transparency in the residential real estate, the industry also took several proactive measures to further strengthen consumer sentiments and regain confidence.

Further building on these lines, the Indian realty sector is anticipating some more favorable SOPs and policies from this Union Budget 2019-20. The foremost of all policy reform expectation would be alleviating the looming challenges in terms of fundraising, liquidity, and capital. With this at the background, the sector expects the government to further ease ECB (External Commercial Borrowings) norms. This could ensure a stable in-flow of capital from foreign investors. Similarly, the introduction of housing bonds and granting special status to HFCs at par with the banking sector will further help in providing the much-needed fillip to the ambitious ‘Housing for All’ initiative.

Furthermore, the government should take into account the specific asks of the developer community, factoring in issues such as the recent liquidity crunch, NBFC crisis, reductions of corporate tax and extension in SEZ sunset clause.

To further boost the residential real estate market, the government should allow investment in residential properties from the sales proceeds of commercial properties and vice-versa. To further boost the residential market, the government should look at allowing investment in any number of properties from the proceeds of a single property. Also, in view of high capital values, rental housing needs a push.

Apart from these policy reforms, the infrastructural and housing development plans should also include peripheral locations and Tier II and Tier III cities. In addition, tax benefits under Section 80-IA and Section 35AD (deductions to encourage private sector participation within the infrastructure sector) should be extended to integrated township projects by including the same within the definition of infrastructure facility. As one of the fastest growing sectors and the second largest employer in the India economy, these suggested reforms and new policies could further catapult the growth of the realty sector, along with the economy, through a more cohesive partnership between the govt. and the real estate sector.

(By, Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE)