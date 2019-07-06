Budget 2019: RBI to regulate housing finance companies

Budget 2019 India: Analysts said the NHB, which has an RBI executive director as its board member, will continue to act as the refinancier of the HFCs, while it will cede both regulatory and supervisory powers to the central bank.

Union Budget 2019 India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will take over as the regulator of housing finance companies (HFCs), replacing the National Housing Bank, at a time when solvency as well as asset-liability mismatch in the shadow-banking space has come under greater regulatory scrutiny, more so after the defaults by IL&FS and, more recently, DHFL. Analysts said the NHB, which has an RBI executive director as its board member, will continue to act as the refinancier of the HFCs, while it will cede both regulatory and supervisory powers to the central bank.

“The NHB, besides being the refinancier and lender, is also regulator of the housing finance sector. This gives a somewhat conflicting and difficult mandate to NHB. I am proposing to return the regulation authority over the housing finance sector from NHB to RBI,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. Of the 82 HFCs in India, over 90% of the market is controlled by top five companies.

Earlier this month, DHFL defaulted on repayment, which led to a slew of rating downgrades and worsened fears of a spill-over contagion effect. However, stiffer rules on the capital requirements of HFCs, notified by the NHB, will most likely be retained by the RBI, said the analysts.

HFCs will have to raise their capital adequacy to 15% of their risk-weighted assets by March 2022 from 12% now. Similarly, the housing finance regulator has directed the HFCs to trim their borrowing limit to 12 times of their net-owned funds (NOF) in a phased manner by March 2022 from 16 times now. The public deposits being taken by eligible HFCs are also capped at three times of their NOF, according to the NHB notification.

“The tier-I capital, at any point of time, shall not be less than 10%,” Dakshita Das, MD & CEO of NHB, had said in a directive late last month. The capital adequacy has to be raised by one percentage point each in the next three years through March 2022, NHB said. Similarly, the borrowing limit will have to be cut to 14 times of HFCs’ NOF by March 2020, 13 times by March 2021 and 12 times by March 2022.

Analysts have said the regulator’s move on steady improvement in solvency parameters, such as capital adequacy, will ensure that HFCs remain in fine shape and their capacity to absorb shock rises. Similarly, tightening their borrowing limit will basically prevent HFCs from getting into the unavoidable debt trap where they will ultimately default on their payment obligation, just like some of the IL&FS entities. The proposal to implement the changes fully over a three-year period is aimed at giving HFCs enough time to get their act together and stay afloat, at a time when they are already facing liquidity constraints.

In October last year, just after the IL&FS crisis flared up and concerns about the repayment ability of some HFCs, including DHFL and Indiabulls, started to depress market sentiments, the NHB had raised its refinancing target for 2018-19 by 25% to `30,000 crore from the initial aim of `24,000 crore. Later, the target was again raised to `50,000 crore after the RBI approval. As of February 22, it had disbursed `16,636 crore.