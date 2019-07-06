Budget 2019: Raising finances to pursue $5-trillion economy dream would be challenging, says TATA Steel’s CFO Koushik Chatterjee

A key challenge for the government would be to raise the finances to pursue the investment aspiration to pursue the -trillion economy dream.

Budget 2019 India: The Economic Survey presented on Thursday acknowledged the challenges facing the economy and had suggested that private investment will have to be the anchor for the development of India into a $5-trillion dollar economy in the next 5 years. Therefore, when our new FM stood to present her maiden Budget, she was well aware of the headwinds that the economy is facing in terms of unemployment, farm sector stress, NBFC crisis and low economic activity.

The FM used the occasion to lay the government’s strategic roadmap for India to emerge as a $5-trillion economy with ambitious plans on several fronts including very sizeable investments in infrastructure including roadways, rail network, inland waterways, national grids for water, gas, electricity connectivity and several rural and urban projects to boost ease of living. Equally important was the focus on a new education policy to enhance the quality of higher education and the resolve to review old labour laws and address irritants for start-ups.

A key challenge for the government would be to raise the finances to pursue the investment aspiration to pursue the $5-trillion economy dream. The revenue plan for the current year has budgeted rise in tax revenue, very significant contribution from the RBI’s excess surplus and a very large divestment target. In my view, of the above non-tax revenue options, the divestment target will be the most challenging to meet in the short timeline of about 9 months. Given the significant size of capital raising via this route, the rules of the game have to be made clear whether management control will change or government intervention will continue.

There were some structural proposals on the corporate side including the nudge to Sebi to raise public holding levels to 65%. This will certainly become a national debate as to what value that brings to either shareholders or corporates at this point of time apart from enhancing market liquidity. The other proposal to tax share buybacks will neutralise efforts of cash-rich firms to reward shareholders compared to the dividend route.

The near-term challenges though have to be addressed first and navigated through to revive the economy. There were a few proposals in that direction including the proposal to recapitalise banks with `70,000 crore, some of which should go for new credit growth that the economy badly requires, helping NBFCs refinance their portfolio with banks’ help, providing easier access to foreign capital and giving sops to homebuyers to kickstart the housing segment. Will that be enough to stimulate the economy soon? Time will tell.