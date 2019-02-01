Budget 2019: Rahul Gandhi terms budget ‘aakhri jumla’, says PM Modi insulted farmers

Union Budget 2019: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Modi government as he termed the interim Budget presented by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal as ‘aakhri jumla’. In a tweet, Rahul said that farm distress is at an all time high in the country and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the current state of farmers. He said that the poor policies of the BJP government has broken the backbone of farmers.

Rahul also lashed out at the government’s proposal to provide Rs 6,000 annual income support to small farmers, saying it was too small an amount to address their woes. “Dear NoMo, 5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs. 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for. #AakhriJumlaBudget,” his tweet reads.

The BJP government on Friday tabled interim Budget ahead of the general elections. In his budget speech, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal proposed an annual income support of Rs 6,000 to farmers, Rs 3,000 monthly pension to workers in unorganised sector, complete income tax rebate to taxpayers with taxable income upto Rs 5 lakh.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also slammed the government saying it presented a full-fledged budget instead of interim one. He alleged that it was not a vote on account, but an “account for votes”.

“Finance Minister Piyush Goyal tested patience by giving the longest interim budget speech in recent memory,” he said.