Budget 2019 Quarantine: Know date, details of Finance Ministry's budget-making exercise

New Delhi | Published: June 6, 2019

During this phase, visitors as well as media persons can not get access to the Finance Ministry as it will get down to prepare for the India Budget 2019-20.

nirmala sitharaman budget 2019 QuarantineFirst full-time female Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman at Finance Ministry at North Block

Budget 2019 preparations by newly elected Modi government 2.0 have begun in full swing. The budget-making exercise of Quarantine will be held at North Block which houses the Finance Ministry. Notably, this will be the first budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government after it got re-elected in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. This budget will also be a historic one as it will be for the first time that a full-time female Finance Minister of India will rise in the lower house to present the Union Budget. However, before FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents the budget on July 5, the Finance Ministry will work on a war footing mode.

What is Budget Quarantine process?

All the entry and exit points of the Finance Ministry will be guarded by security personnel. Intelligence Bureau officials and Delhi Police officials will also monitor and keep a tab on the movements of the people accessing the rooms of official involved in budget-making exercise. Apart from this, electronic sweeping devices have been installed and most computers in the Finance Ministry will not have private e-mail facilities.

Budget 2019 Quarantine date

Key exercise of Budget 2019 Quarantine will begin from June 10. The Budget will be tabled in the Parliament on July 5. Before that, traditional Halwa ceremony will be held in Finance Ministry office. Just days ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget, the Finance Ministry is likely to present the Economic Survey 2019.

Apart from FM Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur and Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian are key members of the Modi government’s budget team. The Budget official team also includes Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu, DIPAM secretary Atanu Chakraborty and Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar.

