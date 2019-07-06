Budget 2019 puts India on a high-growth trajectory: Paytm Payments Bank CEO Satish Gupta

Union Budget 2019 India: The government has focused on digital payments.

By Satish Kumar Gupta

Budget 2019 India: Budgetary proposals by the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman are pragmatic, with a positive intent and a firm focus on “minimum government, maximum governance.”

The proposal to introduce faceless income tax assessment in electronic mode with no human interface, to be launched in a phased manner from this year, will increase transparency and reduce taxpayer harassment.

The provision to make Aadhaar and PAN cards interchangeable when it comes to filing I-T returns will benefit entry-level taxpayers who may have Aadhaar but not PAN.

A key announcement is the National Common Mobility Card—an interoperable transport card allowing holders to pay for bus travel, metro, suburban railway, toll taxes, parking charges, retail shopping and withdrawing cash with one card. This will enable transport operators to focus on efficiency of transport system, whereas banks and networks can focus on the payments part, which is their domain expertise. It’ll be a game-changer for public transport.

The government has focused on digital payments. The proposal to create MDR-free environment for SMEs will go a long way in promoting digital payments. The MeitY, as the nodal ministry for digital payments, is piloting the mandate of subsidising MDR on debit cards, UPI and Aadhaar Pay on transactions up to Rs 2,000 till December 2019. The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) will further the cause of creating a less-cash transaction environment, with several such steps in the future.

The government has taken steps to tackle the liquidity crises in the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The one-time provision of Rs 1 lakh crore to state-run banks for purchasing consolidated pooled assets of financially-sound NBFCs so as to cover their first loss of up to 10% will provide much-needed liquidity to these NBFCs. Further, the Reserve Bank of India’s powers as a regulatory body for NBFCs are proposed to be strengthened through the finance Bill. Measures like Rs 70,000-crore recapitalisation for PSBs will help improve the liquidity situation in the economy.

The increase in exemption of income tax on interest payment from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh on loans borrowed up to March 31, 2020, for purchase of a house up to `45 lakh, will give a boost to affordable housing. The plan to return regulatory and supervisory powers of housing finance companies to RBI from the NHB is welcome.

For corporate India, the proposal to increase threshold of annual turnover from Rs 250 crore to Rs 400 crore for taxation at a reduce rate at 25%, covering 99.3% of all companies, shows the intent of the government to rationalise corporate tax in a phased manner. Also, the issue with regards to angel tax for start-ups has been addressed.

Overall, I feel it’s a balanced Budget that takes care of all sections of people and puts India on a high-growth trajectory.

The writer is MD and CEO, Paytm Payments Bank