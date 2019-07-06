Budget 2019 provides big push to PM Modi’s affordable housing scheme

Union Budget 2019 India: Going forward, the second phase of PMAY-G proposes to provide 1.95 crore houses to eligible beneficiaries from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

Budget 2019 India: The Budget continued the government’s push for the affordable housing sector, permitting an additional deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for interest paid on loans borrowed up to March 31, 2020, for the purchase of an affordable house valued at up to Rs 45 lakh. This is expected to positively impact demand in the segment. Moreover, the government will provide land for such projects out of the land pools available with Central Ministries and Central Public Sector Enterprises. With such focus, progress under both the Gramin and Urban schemes has been significant, with 1.54 crore rural homes having been constructed under PMAY-G over the past five years, and over 81 lakh houses having been sanctioned under PMAY-U, of which over 26 lakh houses have been completed.

Going forward, the second phase of PMAY-G proposes to provide 1.95 crore houses to eligible beneficiaries from 2019-20 to 2021-22. The overall budgetary allocation for PMAY, however, remains in line with that declared in the interim budget, at Rs 25,853.26 crore, of which Rs 19,000 crore is allocated for PMAY-G and Rs 6,853.26 crore for PMAY-U.

Emphasis has also been laid on rental housing and REITs. The government has announced its intention to take up reforms in the rental housing space. Given that current tenancy laws are largely skewed in favour of lessees, the measures should focus on creating a positive impact on the supply of such housing. REITs have been opened up to FPI investment through the debt security route.

