Budget 2019 political reactions LIVE: The most opaque budget ever, says Chidambaram

Updated:Jul 05, 2019 5:46:00 pm

Union Budget India: Prime Minister Modi lauded the budget as the budget for building New India. In a statement after the presentation of the Budget by the Finance Minister, the Prime Minister said that the budget will strengthen the poor and will create a better future for the youth of the country.

Union Budget 2019-20: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the first full budget for the year 2019-20. This was her maiden budget speech in which she put forth the action plan to achieve five trillion economy target by 2024. While the government said that the budget was for a new India, the opposition criticised it saying it lacked vision and was bereft of any reform. Former finance minister P Chidambaram termed the budget as ‘insipid’ and ‘disappointing’.

He said that the budget did not disclose the total expenditure or revenue. “It’s unfair and unethical not to disclose the number in the Parliament,” the Congress leader said. He also said that the budget was disappointing and the most disappointed person would be CEA KV Subramanian because he had advised a number of reforms but Nirmala Sitharaman had no reform to offer.

Budget 2019-20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the budget as the budget for building New India. In a statement after the presentation of the Annual Budget 2019-20 by the Finance Minister in the Parliament, the Prime Minister said that budget will strengthen the poor and will create a better future for the youth of the country. Highlighting the potential benefits of the budget, PM said that the budget will accelerate the pace of development in the country and will greatly benefit the middle class. "The budget will simplify the tax processand help in modernizing the infrastructure in the country," PM said.
