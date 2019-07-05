Budget 2019 political reactions LIVE: The most opaque budget ever, says Chidambaram

Budget 2019 India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her maiden budget. (PIB)

Union Budget 2019-20: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the first full budget for the year 2019-20. This was her maiden budget speech in which she put forth the action plan to achieve five trillion economy target by 2024. While the government said that the budget was for a new India, the opposition criticised it saying it lacked vision and was bereft of any reform. Former finance minister P Chidambaram termed the budget as ‘insipid’ and ‘disappointing’.

He said that the budget did not disclose the total expenditure or revenue. “It’s unfair and unethical not to disclose the number in the Parliament,” the Congress leader said. He also said that the budget was disappointing and the most disappointed person would be CEA KV Subramanian because he had advised a number of reforms but Nirmala Sitharaman had no reform to offer.

Catch all the political reactions here LIVE