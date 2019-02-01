Budget 2019: PM Modi says interim budget only a trailer of what’s to come after Lok Sabha elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the interim budget touches all sections of the society
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the interim budget touches all sections of the society and includes everyone, asserting that it is a merely a “trailer” of what will guide India towards prosperity after the Lok Sabha polls.
In his remarks after the interim budget was presented in Parliament, Modi said it empowers people and referred to a host of budgetary announcements and schemes to drive home his point.
More than 12 crore farmers, three crore middle class families and 30-40 crore workers employed in unorganised sector will benefit from the budget, he said, adding that poverty has been falling at a record rate due to the efforts of his government.
This budget will boost the efforts of 130 crore citizens in realising the goal of a new India, Modi said
