Budget 2019: PM Modi pitches for increasing employment opportunities in villages

Union Budget 2019 India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday pitched for higher investment in the rural economy, saying it will increase new employment opportunities in villages. He also said water conservation is not possible without public participation. In a televised statement on the Union Budget, the prime minister said new schemes have been announced to usher structural reforms in the agriculture sector.
Be it the transfer of nearly Rs 87,000 crore directly to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi or the establishment of a national warehousing grid, these schemes will help double the income of farmers by 2022, he said. An increase in investment in rural economy will help improve employment opportunities in villages itself, he said. Referring to water conservation, Modi said without people’s participation, it is not possible to carry out the task.
“Water conservation is possible only through a mass movement. This Budget clearly reflects concerns not only for the present but future generations,” the prime minister said. He also said like ‘Clean India’ mission, water in every household campaign will help the country become fully capable of dealing with water crisis. He said he will speak more on the issue of Union Budget in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday.
