Budget 2019: PM Modi interacts with economists, industry experts — Details here

By: |
Updated: June 22, 2019 7:45:24 PM

Union Budget 2019-20: The meeting was also attended by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State (independent charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjeet Singh.

Budget 2019, Union Budget 2019, Budget 2019 date, Budget 2019 india, Budget 2019 after election, PM Modi, economists, industry experts, narendra modi, Budget 2019: The Prime Minister thanked all participants for their suggestions and observations, on various aspects of the economy.

Union Budget 2019: Ahead of the next month’s Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday interacted with economists and industry experts on the current economic situation and took note of their suggestions. In the interactive session organised by Niti Aayog on ‘Economic Policy – The Road Ahead’, over 40 economists and other experts participated.

“During the session, participants shared their views, in five distinct groups, on the economic themes of macro economy and employment, agriculture and water resources, exports, education and health,” said a release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister thanked all participants for their suggestions and observations, on various aspects of the economy. The meeting was also attended by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State (independent charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjeet Singh.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and senior government officials were also present. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the full Budget for 2019-20 on July 5 in the Lok Sabha. It will be first full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government.

For latest coverage on Budget 2019-20 log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Union Budget 2019 Live. Stay Connected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Budget 2019
  3. Budget 2019: PM Modi interacts with economists, industry experts — Details here
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop