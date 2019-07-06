Budget 2019: Plenty to cheer for oil and gas industry

Union Budget 2019 India: While the subsidy provided for FY2020 is adequate, the backlog will remain, necessitating high working capital borrowings for PSU OMCs.

Budget 2019 India: As per ICRA’s estimates, there may be a shortfall of around Rs 31,000 crore in fuel subsidy for FY2019-20 versus the subsidy of Rs 33,500 crore provided for FY2019-20 (BE). This is largely on account of opening arrears of Rs 33,000 crore, which the govt had not paid the OMCs in 2018-19 on account of under-provisioning of subsidy. As per ICRA’s estimates, the subsidy requirement for FY2019-20 will be Rs 31,500 crore, assuming Indian basket crude price of $70/bbl and INR/USD of 70. While the subsidy provided for FY2020 is adequate, the backlog will remain, necessitating high working capital borrowings for PSU OMCs. Hence the under-provision of subsidy will be a marginal credit negative for PSU OMCs. Any sharp fall in oil prices and INR appreciation will offer OMCs some relief.

Source: Capitaline; Compiled by Yoosef KP

The continued emphasis on free LPG connections under the “Ujjwala Yojana” will be a positive for PSU OMCs as the same will lead to faster growth in LPG sales. However, it may also lead to a rise in LPG subsidies at current or higher crude oil prices. The decline in customs duty on Naphtha would impact the realisations of refining companies owing to products being priced on a import parity basis, though if they are integrated into naphtha based petrochemicals, the latter segment would be benefited. The increase of tax incidence on Petrol and Diesel would be largely neutral for the oil marketing companies.

Adequate subsidy for the Phulpur-Dhamra gas pipeline will be positive for GAIL, as the same will improve the viability of the project.

Impact: NegativeD