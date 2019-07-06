Budget 2019 paves way for cuts in lending rates – here’s how

Union Budget 2019 India: With RBI governor Das easing, 2HFY20 should see a bounce back in growth and tax collections.

By Indranil Sen Gupta

Budget 2019-20: We grow more confident of lending rates coming down 50bp by March after FM Nirmala Sitharaman restricted the FY20 fiscal deficit target to 3.3% of GDP, even below our 3.4% forecast. This will spur demand, exhaust capacity and boost investment. With Delhi expectedly sticking to fiscal consolidation, we expect the RBI MPC to cut 25bp on August 7.

Just as importantly, we expect the Jalan panel to identify excess RBI capital of Rs 1-3 lakh crore, in mid-July, that could be utilised to recapitalise PSU banks. We still think that the Modi government could have relaxed the fiscal constraint by 0.2-0.3% of GDP to support recovery. We believe that Budget 2019 proves our call of fiscal risks overdone. Yes, FY19 missed tax targets party due to the end-2018 liquidity crunch-driven slowdown.

With RBI governor Das easing, 2HFY20 should see a bounce back in growth and tax collections. As the FY20 fiscal numbers are based on FY19 revised estimates, rather than the lower provisional actuals, there could be misses in both gross tax revenue/expenditure. This should not pressure the fiscal deficit.

We reiterate our view that $18bn of RBI OMO will clear the G-sec market to help reduce yields and lending rates. Budget 2019 is expectedly set to borrow Rs 4,98,100 crore, in the net. Our liquidity model shows that the RBI needs to infuse $35bn of durable liquidity in FY20. Our BoP estimates place RBI FX intervention at $10bn at $70/ bbl and $22bn of FPI inflows.

We welcome the FM’s decision to float a sovereign bond ($10bn in FY20 BofAMLe), taking advantage of political stability at home at a time of easing of global liquidity. With $7bn of buyback, we place RBI OMO at $18bn. We also welcome the decision to comfort markets with a one time 6 months’ partial credit guarantee to PSU banks for first loss of up to 10% for purchase of high-rated pooled assets of financially sound NBFCs, up to Rs1 lakh crore this fiscal. The RBI will offer liquidity to banks against excess G-secs if they buy pooled assets of highly rated NBFCs. It will also front load FALLCR of 1% of book and permit banks to utilise this to the extent of incremental outstanding credit to NBFCs/ HFCs. This will provide banks a potential Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

We advise investors to focus on the Jalan panel report due in mid-July. Our stress tests suggest that it will likely identify rs 1-3 lakh crore/$14-42bn/0.5-1.5% of GDP of excess RBI capital, especially with Budget 2019 demonstrating fiscal responsibility.

The writer is India Economist, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research