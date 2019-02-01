Budget 2019: Over 70% beneficiaries of Mudra Yojna are women, says Piyush Goyal

Budget 2019: 15.56 crore loans have been disbursed so far worth Rs 7.23 lakh crore under Mudra Yojna, says Piyush Goyal.

Budget 2019: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presenting this year’s budget has said that more than 70% of the beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna to get an affordable and collateral free loan to start businesses are women.

Hailing India’s young population, the minister said that over 1 crore youth are being trained under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna to help them earn a livelihood.

“India is amongst the most youthful nations in the world. We have harnessed yuva shakti through self-employment schemes including Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna, Startup India and stand up India,” the minister said.

15.56 crore loans have been disbursed so far worth Rs 7.23 lakh crore, Goyal said.

“Disbursements under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana stood at Rs 7 lakh crore since launch in 2015, contributing ~9% to total MSME lending in India,” Crisil tweeted.

“With job seekers becoming job creators, India has become the world’s second largest start-up hub. We are proud of the hard work and innovative ideas of our youth, the minister said.

The minister added that benefits of maternity leave of 26 weeks and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana for pregnant women have provided financial support to women while empowering them to participate in work.

Based on India’s sixth Economic Census by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, 14% of 58.5 million entrepreneurs in the country, that is, 8.05 million are women entrepreneurs. 2.76 million women entrepreneurs out of this are engaged in the agriculture sector and 5.29 million women belong to the non-agriculture sector.