Budget 2019 offers relief for start-ups, but road map missing

Budget 2019 India: The President’s opening address to Parliament saw an articulation of the role start-ups will play in making India a $5-trillion economy by 2025 This enthused entrepreneurs and investors who expected this Budget to roll out ‘Startup India 2.0’, the next series of reforms to help create 100,000 start-ups in the country and make them globally competitive. While the Budget delivered the long-awaited relief, there was no road map for how the government plans to achieve this.

This Budget sounded the death knell for Angel Tax, which taxed capital raised by Indian private companies as income. The creation of a ‘supervising administrator’ to look into pending cases of start-ups and whose permission is required for an assessing officer to take action against a start-up may see the end of the perceived arbitrary action that governed angel tax assessments so far.

In addition to this, Section 54GB, tax deduction for investing long-term capital gains into start-ups — sees a revamp in terms of lowering the shareholding and holding period while extending the tenure of the exemption. The inclusion of Category II AIFs as entities exempt from the angel tax is a welcome move for investors and start-ups alike. The start-up TV channel is a novel idea, but it is not the game changer entrepreneurs were expecting.

But the Budget failed to address long-standing issues plaguing start-ups and investors. ESOP taxation, which currently places undue burden on employees by taxing them based on the price paid by investors, has not seen any change. Nor has the long-stranding request to lower the tax rate on sale of start-up shares, which are illiquid and riskier than their listed counterparts, to that of listed shares.

Start-up share sales are taxed at twice the rate of listed shares. Lowering of TDS on payments to start-ups to help with their working capital, new incentives for investors, better credit opportunities and lowering the compliance burden are also missing. The lack of clarity on the `20,000-crore Startup Seed Fund as mentioned in the election manifesto is especially disappointing.

The author is founding partner, 3one4 Capital